Maryland quarterback Malik Washington and the Terrapins concluded their regular season on Saturday against Penn State.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for questions about the future to arise for the Terps’ QB.

Washington is an immensely talented playmaker who hasn’t always put everything together in his time at Maryland. He likely hasn’t reached his fullest potential, and it can be hard to know whether that’s on the quarterback or on the program as a whole.

Either way, it’s fair to wonder if he plans to transfer elsewhere for his college football future.

After Saturday’s game, Washington was asked about his future, and he repeated the same response twice.

Malik Washington Comments on Future

Washington was asked where his future at Maryland stands.

He replied, “I’ve got injury check in on Monday, and I’ve got class on Monday, too.”

The reporter then followed up by asking whether Washington wants to be at Maryland next season.

Washington replied with the same exact words: “I’ve got injury check in on Monday, and I’ve got class on Monday, too.”

That’s a Marshawn Lynch-level of dodging the question.

Washington sort of answered what was asked in a literal sense, at least in part, but he certainly didn’t answer the full theme of the question.

It will definitely have Terps fans assuming that their quarterback wants out, but they have no way to know that for sure quite yet.

Washington could certainly make his intentions clear pretty soon if he so chooses.

Why Malik Washington Would Transfer

The obvious thing to point out here is that Washington was recruited by Mike Locksley, who is no longer the head coach.

In this modern, transfer-heavy era of college football, coaching changes very often result in quarterback changes, too.

Washington sticking around for a new coach would be risky, because if that new coach preferred to bring in his own guy to start, it could cost Washington an opportunity to start in 2027.

If Washington enters the portal, he gets to seek out a specific place where he is assured that he will be next season’s starter. That puts him in more control.

Washington likely still can be a difference-making college quarterback. It just doesn’t seem likely to be at Maryland.