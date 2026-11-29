Iowa appeared to have a clear path to a College Football Playoff bid, but a late-night upset changed their trajectory drastically.

The Hawkeyes lost a chance at an automatic bid when Washington pulled off an overtime upset against Oregon, setting up a Big 10 title game between UCLA and Indiana. That left Iowa’s hopes up in the air, though one insider said it would be a “travesty” if they were left out of the bracket.

Iowa Deserves CFP Spot, Experts Say

While Iowa’s fate is no longer in their hands, The Ringer’s Todd McShay believes they still deserve a berth more than whichever team ends up winning the Big 10 title game.

“Neither UCLA nor Indiana deserves a CFP bid. Period. One of them gets an automatic bid anyway,” McShay wrote in a post on X. “Iowa belongs in. If the Hawkeyes get left out because they didn’t play in the Big Ten title game, it’s a travesty. And here’s the hard part: The Big Ten doesn’t deserve two bids.”

Matthew Glenesk noted that Iowa could still find their way in after Alabama suffered an upset loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

“It was high drama in the Big Ten as Washington knocked off Oregon in double overtime to kill the Ducks’ postseason hopes,” Glenesk wrote. “In the process, the Huskies gave UCLA, who was bludgeoned by USC on Saturday, and Indiana a CFP lifeline — as they’ll meet in the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa won’t play in Indianapolis, but the Hawkeyes may find their way in the CFP regardless. (Hawkeyes fans can send chocolates to Auburn fans.)”

Tough Decision on Alabama

One of the most difficult decisions on the College Football Playoff bracket could come with Alabama, which suffered a third loss of the season against underdog Auburn.

Many college football insiders still expected them to snag a spot in the bracket, whether it was deserved or not.

“Alabama loses to a two-touchdown underdog at home to drop to 9-3,” wrote ESPN’s Matt Schick on a post on X. “If they somehow still make the CFP, we can stop calling it a selection committee and start calling it a loyalty rewards program.”