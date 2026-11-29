The Alabama Crimson Tide had opportunities to take control of Saturday’s Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers, but costly mistakes ultimately helped turn a rivalry showdown into a frustrating 30-23 defeat. For head coach Kalen DeBoer, the explanation for Alabama’s offensive struggles wasn’t particularly complicated.

Alabama entered the matchup ranked No. 6 nationally with its College Football Playoff hopes hanging in the balance. However, the Crimson Tide struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, leaving valuable points on the field in a game where every possession mattered.

Following the loss, DeBoer was asked about Alabama’s problems inside the red zone. His response pointed toward mistakes that the Crimson Tide could have avoided.

“I mean, every team is a new game,” DeBoer said. “They did some nice things in the red zone. I mean, we found our way when we got in there tighter. We killed ourselves inside the one. We had the false start, so a lot of it was self-inflicted right there.”

Kalen DeBoer Points to Costly Alabama Mistakes Against Auburn

DeBoer’s frustration makes sense when considering how one promising Alabama possession unfolded. Running back Daniel Hill broke free for a 55-yard gain during the first quarter, giving the Crimson Tide an excellent opportunity to answer Auburn’s early scoring.

Alabama eventually moved the ball inside the Tigers’ 5-yard line, but a false start on third-and-goal from the 1 pushed the offense backward. Quarterback Keelon Russell was then sacked, and another false start preceded a 36-yard field goal from Connor Talty.

Instead of finishing a promising drive with seven points, Alabama settled for three. In a rivalry game eventually decided by seven points, that sequence became an example of how quickly an offensive opportunity can disappear.

DeBoer continued explaining how those mistakes affected the offense’s ability to execute.

“I was kind of going through the game in my head there, and that’s a lot of what happened,” DeBoer said. “The penalties in those positions, you know, put us in spots where you don’t have the continuity, and play-calling gets a little harder. And obviously the execution does as well.”

Alabama’s Red-Zone Problems Raise Bigger Questions After Iron Bowl Loss

The difficult part for Alabama fans is that these weren’t necessarily mistakes requiring Auburn to make an extraordinary defensive play. A false start near the goal line is the kind of error that can completely change an offensive possession before the ball is even snapped.

Auburn deserves credit for taking advantage of its opportunities, but DeBoer’s comments place responsibility on Alabama for failing to execute in critical situations. That distinction matters for a program competing for championships rather than simply trying to win enough games to reach a bowl.

The Crimson Tide also showed they were capable of moving the football. Their comeback from an early 14-0 deficit demonstrated that the offense had enough talent to challenge Auburn, making the missed opportunities even more frustrating.

For DeBoer, the challenge now becomes correcting those details before Alabama plays another meaningful game. Penalties, communication and execution aren’t glamorous topics, but they can determine whether a talented offense finishes drives.

Alabama had its chances against Auburn. DeBoer acknowledged that some of the most damaging mistakes came from his own team, and Crimson Tide fans are left wondering how different the Iron Bowl might have looked without them. Now DeBoer’s College Football Playoff hopes are in the balance.