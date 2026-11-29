The Clemson Tigers take a different approach to postgame field storming than pretty much any program in the country.

It’s not about upsets at Clemson. It’s about tradition.

And after each home game, they have what they call the “Gathering at the Paw” — the orange paw at the middle of the Tigers’ field.

It’s a chance for fans to take part in a special scene after each home game, and so it changes everything about how most schools approach field storming.

In recent years, conferences have tried to crack down on fans coming onto the field. They’ve instituted fines for such behavior.

Clemson is an odd exception, but even they have tried to control what this postgame behavior looks like.

On Saturday for example, Clemson changed when it wanted fans to actually get onto the field, and it’ll be worth watching the aftermath of what happened.

Clemson Changed Field Storming Tradition

Before the end of Saturday’s game, Clemson told fans to wait.

Clemson had put a notice on the big screen telling fans to await further instruction before coming onto the field.

There had been some extra scuffling between Clemson and South Carolina, and it seemed that the Tigers wanted to make sure the field was clear of the visitors before letting home fans onto the field.

After the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made clear how much he appreciates those fans.

“Happy for our fans,” Swinney told ESPN. “We haven’t done our part and given them these moments That’s my responsibility, so I’m so happy for our fans. I’m so proud of these players. Unbelievable win… They overcame so much crap in this game. They kept fighting.”

It’s not totally clear if the fans all waited long enough to take to the field, but considering this is tradition, it seems to fall under a different light.

Will Clemson Be Fined?

The ACC does have a fine policy now in place for field stormings, but it’s not clear that Clemson has faced such a punishment.

The Tigers would argue this isn’t a field storming. It’s a postgame gathering on the field for its fans.

And considering they do it every week, it seems Clemson likely has this set up how they want to avoid an every-week fine.

If Clemson fans ever got into a viral tiff with an opposing player, that could change how the ACC views things here. But until the ACC announces any such fine, it seems fair to think Clemson is simply undertaking its weekly home game tradition and nothing more.