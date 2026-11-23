Clemson has officially clinched a winning season, but as the Tigers prepare to host rival South Carolina this Saturday, their postseason destination remains a geographic guessing game.

At 7-4, the Tigers are bowl-bound, but they must first navigate a tricky regular-season finale. South Carolina (6-5) rolls into Death Valley for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN2, entering rivalry week as a 5.5-point road favorite. A win would push Clemson to eight victories, potentially solidifying their postseason pedigree and shifting the bowl picture once again.

Coast-to-Coast Projections

Where the Tigers play next is anyone’s guess. Pundits remain sharply divided between familiar East Coast matchups and unprecedented West Coast trips.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura projects a short trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 26. A matchup against Penn State would offer the Tigers an immediate chance to avenge last season’s 22-10 Pinstripe Bowl defeat. CBS Sports similarly keeps Clemson in the Southeast, projecting a Dec. 30 Gator Bowl clash with Florida in Jacksonville—a chance to right a 21-17 loss to the Gators from 1961.

Conversely, several major outlets are shipping the Tigers to California for the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach matches Clemson against UCLA on Dec. 28, while Athlon Sports predicts a tilt with Washington. Both scenarios would mark first-ever gridiron meetings between the programs. College Football News also predicts the Holiday Bowl but pits the Tigers against USC, a program that won their lone meeting 30-0 in Los Angeles back in 1966.

Finally, Sports Illustrated splits the geographic difference, forecasting a New Year’s Eve Sun Bowl matchup in El Paso, Texas, against Washington on CBS.