Clemson emerged from Friday night’s 20-10 road victory over Duke largely unscathed, though veteran quarterback Christopher Vizzina remains ruled out ahead of Saturday’s regular-season finale against rival South Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

During his Sunday evening teleconference, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney offered an encouraging assessment of his roster’s overall health following the win over the Blue Devils.

“Injury wise, we came through it pretty good, so that was a positive,” Swinney said. “Hopefully everybody that played in the game will be able to keep going and finish this thing up strong. Nothing coming out of the game that was too worrisome, and then hopefully we’ll get a couple guys back as well.”

While Swinney is hopeful that everyone who suited up against Duke will be available—and that a few injured players could return—Vizzina will not be among them. The veteran signal-caller continues to recover from a severe concussion sustained late in Clemson’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech.

“Oh, no, no, no, he’s nowhere near being back,” Swinney said. “I don’t think people realize how severe that was. He definitely will not be back.”

Vizzina was taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations after suffering the injury against Georgia Tech. Although tests on his neck and spine came back clear, significant concussion symptoms have persisted, capping an injury-marred 2026 campaign that has also included a broken arm and an ankle injury.

“Again, it just breaks my heart for him,” Swinney said. “He was healthy for one game and two series of the second game, and outside of that, he’s … between the broken arm, the ankle, and now the concussion, it’s been a tough year.”

The severity of his symptoms prevented Vizzina from participating in team activities last week, though Swinney hopes the quarterback can rejoin his teammates off the field during game week.

“He couldn’t really even be around last week with the symptoms he was dealing with,” Swinney said. “Hopefully he’ll be able to be back and be in meetings and stuff this week, and finish up with these guys.”

With Vizzina sidelined and Tait Reynolds already out for the season following knee surgery, Clemson has turned to fifth-year senior Trent Pearman, who led the Tigers (7-4) past Duke in his first career start.

Saturday’s rivalry matchup against South Carolina is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. Clemson, which has lost its last two home games against the Gamecocks, enters the contest as a 4.5-point underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook.