In the second-to-last week of the 2026 NCAA college football regular season, the Florida Gators faced the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – otherwise known as “The Swamp” – in a tough SEC matchup. After trailing by 24-17 at halftime, the Gators’ defense held Vanderbilt to only three points in the second half, propelling them to a 34-27 victory.

In his first season as the head coach of the 7-4 Gators, Jon Sumrall has completely turned around the program after it finished with a record of 4-8 last season, which was led by the now-JMU head coach Billy Napier.

Despite the home victory, Sumrall wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, which has been inconsistent during SEC play. In his postgame presser, he kept it honest regarding today’s game.

Jon Sumrall on the Impact of Today’s Game

For a team that came into today’s game ranked fourth in the AP Poll, the Gators should’ve dominated both halves against Vanderbilt, who came into the game tied for last in the SEC standings (4-6). In regard to his team’s performance today, Sumrall said, “I showed up here 44. I feel 54.”

Jon Sumrall: “We won today. At times, in spite of ourselves. We’re still a really sloppy football team. Whatever age you showed up here today, you’re 10 years older. So I showed up here 44. I feel 54. My mom’s 77. We need to play better so we can keep her around for a while.”… — Max Bernstein (@maxbernstein23) November 21, 2026

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Even though the Gators pulled away with the win, it was not a pretty one at all. The Gators only had 33 more yards of offense compared to Vanderbilt (411 yards to 378). Additionally, the Gators’ defense gave up 178 yards of rushing, with 129 of those yards coming from Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander.

Early in the season, the Gators were touted as one of the best offenses in the league, behind offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. The biggest difference-maker on the offense is Jadan Baugh, and in his first four games, he rushed for over 130 yards each game. However, he hasn’t rushed for over 100 yards since the team’s game against Ole Miss, which occurred on September 26.

The talent is there for the Gators, and the potential to be a playoff team was as well, but that has waned. A game like today should’ve been a layup for the Gators, not one that caused Sumrall to “Age 10 years”.

What’s Next for the Florida Gators?

For the final week of the season, the Gators will travel to Doak S. Campbell Stadium to face the Florida State Seminoles in the “Sunshine Showdown”. The Seminoles lost their recent game to the NC State Wolfpack, dropping their record to 5-5.

The Gators are bowl-eligible and technically still able to make the playoff, but that is extremely unlikely. However, that doesn’t change the weight of this game. Sumrall, getting his first taste of the UF-FSU rivalry, looks to lead his program to a win over FSU for the third straight year. The game takes place next Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.