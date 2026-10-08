Alabama vs. Georgia Weather News: Latest Start Time Update Amid Hurricane Watch

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will face a tough game this Saturday as it welcomes the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, but the week leading up to it has gotten even tougher.

Since it is still early October, we are still in the middle of hurricane season, and one is about to hit the U.S. coast over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and is projected to hit Alabama on Friday night and early Saturday morning. This could potentially impact the start time and location of the Alabama game.

Georgia vs. Alabama Is Still Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium as of Thursday

There was some speculation about a possible change to the game’s schedule, but it sounds like the game will still be played at its original time of 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium, according to On3’s Andy Staples.

“The Georgia–Alabama game appears on the track to kick off as scheduled on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC and team sources told On3 on Thursday,” Staples wrote.

“The timing of the game was in doubt as Hurricane Isaias developed in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near the Alabama/Florida border on the Gulf Coast on Friday night and move north through Alabama and Mississippi throughout the night and into Saturday morning.”

“College GameDay” is heading to Tuscaloosa, but Staples noted that the show will still broadcast from the school, though it will be in Coleman Coliseum instead of outdoors.

“ESPN’s College GameDay, which was scheduled to broadcast from the Alabama campus on Saturday morning, announced shortly after noon on Thursday that the show still would travel to Tuscaloosa. But it will be inside Coleman Coliseum instead of outdoors,” Staples added.

Alabama Is Looking to Continue Success Against Kirby Smart

The last time the two schools met was in December at the SEC title game, when Georgia defeated an injured Alabama team, 28-7. However, the Crimson Tide has been more successful against the Bulldogs in recent years.

Since Kirby Smart left his role as Alabama’s defensive coordinator to become head coach at Georgia, he has struggled to beat his former team. Smart is 2-7 against Alabama, with one win in the 2021-22 national championship game and another in last season’s SEC title game.

Alabama is coming off a big win over Mississippi State, 56-23, and now looks to knock off Georgia, which also has a 5-0 record. If Alabama wins, it could move up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 next week, unless No. 1 Texas falls to unranked Oklahoma on Saturday.