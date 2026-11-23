BREAKING: University of Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has been named the next head coach of the Florida State Seminoles.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote:

“Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next coach at Florida State, sources tell me and @aadelson . He’s expected to stay with Georgia through the season and postseason. He’s been on six combined national championships staffs at Alabama and UGA.”

A huge deal of news. The financials of the deal have yet to be released, but one can assume it’s going to be a nice payday for Schumann, who has definitely earned his shot at becoming a head coach in College Football.

More CFB on Heavy: Kirby Smart Makes Honest Glenn Schumann Statement Amid FSU HC Buzz

How Will Glenn Schumann Departure Affect Georgia Bulldogs?

The Georgia Bulldogs have true national championship aspirations. They are the No.1 team in the nation and will be, according to the CFP committee when the new rankings get revealed on Tuesday (11/24) evening.

As for how this departure will affect the 2026 Georgia Bulldogs season?

Nobody truly knows at this point, but there’s no doubting the Bulldogs’ defense is one of the best units in CFB, and the hope is that Schumann will remain focused on Georgia’s national championship pursuit for the remainder of the calendar year, and perhaps into 2027.

Georgia’s next game is against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The good news for Georgia is that Schumann will remain with the program through the CFP, which Georgia is obviously expected to participate in.

However, for 2027 and beyond, it will be a big change for the Bulldogs, as Schumann has been with Georgia for several years alongside head coach Kirby Smart.

More on Glenn Schumann’s Impact with the Bulldogs

Since joining the Georgia Bulldogs in 2016, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has played a pivotal role in establishing the program as one of college football’s premier defensive powerhouses. Initially serving as a defensive quality control analyst, Schumann worked his way up through the coaching staff before becoming Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2022.

Alongside head coach Kirby Smart, he has helped develop elite defensive talent, build disciplined units, and maintain Georgia’s reputation for physical, aggressive football. His ability to recruit, develop, and prepare players has been instrumental in sustaining the Bulldogs’ championship-level standard and keeping Georgia among the nation’s most formidable defenses.

Georgis has had several first-round draft picks on defense since 2016, and Schumann has helped develop Butkus award winners like Nakobe Dean and Roquan Smith.