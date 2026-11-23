A college football insider believes that Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton will be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

On3’s J.D. PicKell spoke about Stockton on Sunday and praised him for his work against South Carolina. He also mentioned that Stockton has not turned the ball over since Georgia lost to Auburn over a month ago.

“I think he’s a Heisman finalist. I really do,” PicKell said. “I think with the level that he’s playing at and has played at all year long outside of one game, quite frankly, Gunner Stockton deserves a spot in New York City.”

Through 11 games, Stockton has completed 72% of his passes for 2,390 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s third in the country in completion percentage and first in the country in QB rating (181.62).

Kriby Smart on ‘Efficient’ Gunner Stockton

On Saturday, Stockton went 19-of-23 for 281 yards and one touchdown in Georgia’s 34-6 win over South Carolina. After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacted to Stockton’s performance in Columbia.

“Very efficient, you know. We were concerned about the pass rush with these guys. They have one of the best pass rushers I’ve ever seen,” Smart said, per Walker Gaskins of Gamecock Central. And he’s hard to block. And we chipped him. We helped on him. And Gunner was smart with the ball. He knew on the road you can’t turn the ball over, and I thought he played very efficiently.”

“Yeah, anytime you went on the road, definitely in the SEC, it’s a tough environment, and they had a great home environment tonight, and it was definitely a game you dream of playing in,” Stockton told reporters after the game, via Matt DeBary of Dawg Post.

Gunner Stockon Has Two More Chances to Make Heisman Push

“It wasn’t the 30-0 at halftime, but I mean we kept chopping and found a way to win. Definitely stuff to improve on and get better for next week.”

Stockton is in his second season as the Bulldogs’ starting QB but has been with the team since 2022. Last year, Stockton was selected to the All-SEC Third Team (Coaches) and finished seventh in Heisman voting after throwing for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns, the most among SEC quarterbacks.

Sockton will have two more opportunities to impress the Heisman voters. This weekend, the Bulldogs will host Georgia Tech in the final game of the regular season. The following week, Georgia will play in the SEC Championship game, and the opponent has yet to be determined.