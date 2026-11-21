The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-1) control their own destiny as they look to enter the College Football Playoff as the bracket’s top overall seed.

If Georgia wins its final two regular-season games and likely the SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs will clinch the No. 1 seed.

That journey begins Saturday night with a challenging matchup against the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4) in Columbia.

Georgia Makes Gunner Stockton Announcement

On Friday, just over 24 hours before the game, Georgia announced some exciting news about star quarterback Gunner Stockton, who’s in his fourth collegiate season and second as the Bulldogs’ starter.

Stockton earned a spot among the five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award recognizes an upperclassman quarterback for his on-field performance, off-field impact and contributions to his community.

The four other finalists include Arch Manning (Texas), Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State), Devon Dampier (Utah) and CJ Carr (Notre Dame).

Via Georgia: “Gunner Stockton is in the Golden Arm Award Top 5.”

Gunner Stockton is in the Golden Arm Award Top 5 💪 https://t.co/AkivWxRI1U — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 20, 2026

This season, Stockton enters Saturday completing 71.4% of his passes for 2,109 yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has also carried the ball 56 times for 239 yards and three touchdowns.

He’s closing in on 50 career passing touchdowns, sitting just two away. He’s also a little over 400 yards away from reaching 6,000 career passing yards at Georgia.

Georgia Fans React on Social Media

Stockton has continued to improve since he took over as the starter and made his first career start in the College Football Playoff in 2024. Bulldogs fans have completely embraced him.

“He’s one of the best QBs in the country. Doesn’t have all that flash but gets it done. Heisman!!!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Dawg.”

Another person wrote, “But can’t make it into a top 10 for Heisman? Come on man. I honestly don’t want him to win it, but it’s still an honor to be considered and his numbers stack up nicely!”

“Heisman,” one more fan shared.