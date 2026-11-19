Gunner Stockton is always going to have a few doubters. It’s easy to look at Georgia’s quarterback and see the traits that he doesn’t have.

But at the end of the day, Stockton is often delivering in the moments that matter for Georgia. He’s clearly a difference-making QB, even if he doesn’t have a giant arm or crazy athleticism.

Stockton isn’t the only reason the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country, but he’s a massive part of the equation.

And this week, that earned Stockton a fascinating apology from a national college football writer who hadn’t quite believed in him fully.

Gunner Stockton Earns Apology

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales put together a national quarterback ranking before the year considering all the QBs in college football.

On that list, he had Stockton No. 11 — a very respectable spot — but in a new article this week, Morales recognized that he still sold Stockton short.

“The knock on Stockton is that Georgia doesn’t necessarily ask him to drive the bus, but it’s not fair to call him a passenger either,” Morales writes. “He clearly likes the big moments and has played his best in the spotlight, whether against Alabama earlier this season, in the Sugar Bowl in the 2025 CFP or in a tough rivalry matchup on the road at Tennessee last year. Stockton is a gamer who will do whatever it takes to win, and he’s made progress this season with 2,109 passing yards, 239 rushing and 24 total touchdowns. We ranked him No. 11 coming into the season, which is still really good, but he’s played at a top-10 level, and Georgia is playing like the national title favorite.”

That’s a bit of a cool retrospective that shows that sometimes, that QB who keeps on winning is doing it because they’re as capable as anyone.

Georgia Schedule

Georgia’s quest to finish the regular season as the No. 1 team heads to Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday. The No. 21 Gamecocks appear to have QB LaNorris Sellers healthy and will be a fascinating opponent.

The Bulldogs close the regular season with their annual clash against Georgia Tech.

From there, the SEC title game beckons, as does the College Football Playoff. Stockton will be ready.