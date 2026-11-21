Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole is on track to join legendary Bulldog players after being named a finalist for another major award.

On Friday, it was announced that Cole is a finalist for the Butkus Award. He is one of two players from the SEC to make the cut, as Texas’ Rahseem Biles is also a finalist. The three other finalists are Sammy Omosigho (UCLA), Mason Posa (Wisconsin), and Ben Roberts (Texas Tech).

If Cole wins the Butkus Award, he will join Jalon Walker (2024), Nakobe Dean (2021), and Roquan Smith (2017) as the only Georgia players to earn the honor. There have been six other Bulldog finalists in recent history, including C.J. Allen (2025), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (2022), Monty Rice (2020), Leonard Floyd (2015), Jarvis Jones (2011, 2012), and Justin Houston (2010).

Kirby Smart Says Chris Cole Is the ‘Hardest Worker’

Cole is already a finalist for the Lombardi Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award in his third year with the Bulldogs. He leads the program with 64 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries, with two returned for touchdowns. Cole has helped Georgia have a 9-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in all polls.

“There’s not a higher character player on our team than Chris Cole. This guy is the hardest worker, he hits the highest speeds, he plays with the most energy and enthusiasm,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in August, per Connor Riley of DawgNation.

Chris Cole Was Placed on the Butkus Award Watch List During Preseason

“There’s not a day that we don’t show a clip in the team meeting of a guy that’s chasing down a ball and running down a ball. He never saves up. He’s the consummate, I’m gonna lay it all on the line the first 10 plays. And if I fade out during practice and cramp up and have to get an IV, I do it. He doesn’t save up anything.”

“I feel like everywhere in my whole life, I just like to prove it. And just because you got five stars doesn’t mean in college that you’re gonna be that guy,” Cole said. “You always have to come and prove everything you do. And that’s what I pride myself on.”

Ahead of the 2026 season, Cole was selected to the preseason All-America Third Team by On3. He was also named to the preseason All-SEC Second Team by Athlon and was put on the Butkus Award watch list.