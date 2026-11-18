ESPN has released its latest mock draft, and three Georgia Bulldogs players are projected to be selected in the first round.

Jordan Reid published the mock draft on Wednesday, and LB Chris Cole, CB Ellis Robinson IV, and S KJ Bolden were selected in the first 25 picks. Cole is projected to land with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 11), Robinson is projected to land with the Baltimore Ravens (No. 14), and Bolden is projected to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 25).

All three defenders have helped Georgia be 9-1 and the No. 1 team in the country. Cole has been one of the best defensive players in college football, posting 64 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and two returned for touchdowns.

Robinson is also having a strong season. In 10 games, he has posted 22 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Bolden entered this season as arguably the country’s best safety. He has played in nine games and registered 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four passes defended.

Georgia Has Been Strong on Defense All Season

Cole, Robinson, and Bolden have helped Georgia be the SEC’s second-best defense in yards allowed and scoring. In the last three games, the Bulldogs surrendered only 36 points against Florida, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

“Good preparation, good intentions, dominating the line of scrimmage,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the Missouri game about the defense’s fast starts, per Connor Riley of DawgNation. “Good looks, good defensive plan by (Glenn Schumann) and the staff. That’s how you start fast. Maybe, I don’t know, I think we get a really good look in practice, and maybe the team we’re playing doesn’t get the same look we do. Strive for a little competitive advantage certainly helps.”

Nine-Game SEC Schedule Takes Toll on Georgia

The Missouri game was the Bulldogs’ eighth SEC game of the year. In previous years, Georgia would be done playing conference opponents by now, but the SEC added a ninth conference game, and the Bulldogs have a road contest against South Carolina on Saturday.

“We’re banged up. Everybody is,” Smart said. “I don’t know that we are any more banged up than we have been in years past. I think that the sign that will tell the tale will be the end of the year after we play South Carolina and (Georgia) Tech. Because there’s two more really tough physical weeks left, where in most years there’s usually a non-conference and a tough one with Tech.