The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country, but that doesn’t mean head coach Kirby Smart can’t be impressed.

And to be clear: Smart is very impressed by South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who will face off against Georgia this weekend if he can overcome injury.

That’s the main question mark hovering over what could be a fascinating clash between the Bulldogs’ overall prowess and Sellers’ individual brilliance.

If Sellers isn’t on the field, it obviously saps a lot of the fun out of the Georgia-South Carolina showdown on Saturday.

If Sellers plays? Smart will be paying close attention.

Kirby Smart Comments on LaNorris Sellers

There’s obviously no real reason for Smart to hold back saying positive things about Sellers, but in his press availability this week, Smart delivered incredible praise to Sellers.

“He’s a wow player,” Smart said. “There’s two or three plays on there that are just incredible. I mean, the arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield. I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field, and there are really fast people on the field.”

Georgia’s coach has seen a lot of great quarterbacks, and he’s clearly impressed by Sellers.

The arm strength combined with the speed make Sellers incredibly rare, and he would be a game changer for South Carolina to have available against the Bulldogs.

LaNorris Sellers Injury Update

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer didn’t address Sellers’ status during his Tuesday press conference.

“Typically with a player, I want them to be able to do something in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday,” was all Beamer would say about Sellers’ chances of playing against Georgia.

The SEC does put out an availability report for each game on Wednesday night, so that will be the next chance to know whether Sellers has a chance to play this weekend.

If Sellers is on the field, he’ll pose a threat that no one else on the Gamecocks even comes close to.