The Georgia Bulldogs have made SEC history after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks 34-6 on Saturday night.

Georgia finishes its SEC regular-season schedule at 8-1 (10-1 overall) and has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs are the first team in SEC history to reach the conference title game six consecutive seasons.

In the last five SEC Championship appearances, Georgia has gone 3-2. The Bulldogs won the game in 2022, 2024, and 2025. Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2021 and 2023 championship games.

Kirby Smart Is Not Focused on SEC Championship Right Now

Shortly after beating South Carolina, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to ABC’s Laura Rutledge, and he was asked about clinching a spot in the SEC title game. Smart didn’t take the bait and kept his focus on the team’s next opponent.

“I would say we’ve got Georgia Tech next week,” Smart said. “I am smart enough to know what that means. Go Dawgs.”

Now the question is who Georgia will face in Atlanta on Dec. 5. Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas are tied for second place in the SEC standings entering Week 13, and things would get interesting if all three teams win next weekend.

Georgia Can Win Its Seventh SEC Championship Game

This year’s SEC Championship game is significant because it’s the final one. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 24 teams, which means league title games are going away.

“Not a real comment,” Smart said earlier this month when asked about his reaction to the SEC Championship game going away, per Sara Tidwell of the Athens Banner-Herald. “I think we all kind of knew, right? It’s not really news that it’s breaking. It’s more kind of when they decide to go to 24. Sounds like the SEC Championship will go away, and I honestly don’t concern myself with that at all. I don’t have a lot of commentary about it.

“I think it’s a great, historic game. It’s great for the players, the programs, the fans. The location has been awesome for us, and the venue is incredible. All those things are awesome, but times, they are changing and as they change, we’ve got to adapt with it.”

Georgia has a chance to win its 17th SEC title. The Bulldogs currently have the second-most conference championships and are behind Alabama, which has 30. Georgia will be playing in its 14th SEC title game and has a chance to win it for the seventh time.