The Georgia Bulldogs have another difficult SEC road test waiting for them Saturday night, and head coach Kirby Smart made an interesting observation about the conference’s scheduling ahead of the matchup.

Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC) travels to Columbia to face South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) at Williams-Brice Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, giving the Gamecocks an opportunity to host the nation’s top-ranked team under the lights.

During an interview with SEC Network reporter Marion Crowder, Smart was asked about the atmosphere Georgia should expect. His response included a pointed observation about how frequently the Bulldogs have been scheduled for difficult nighttime road games.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart Questions SEC Road Scheduling

“Noise, noise and more noise,” Smart said. “They do a great job here. It’s a great atmosphere. For some reason, the SEC likes putting us on the road at night against really good teams. We’ve had three of them this year, and this one will be no different.”

The comments were interesting because Smart wasn’t simply discussing South Carolina’s home-field advantage. He also appeared to be questioning why Georgia keeps finding itself in these difficult situations.

Saturday marks Georgia’s third nighttime road game of the season. The Bulldogs won their previous two, demonstrating their ability to handle environments that can overwhelm less experienced teams.

However, Smart’s observation raises a fair question about the challenges Georgia has faced compared with programs that have enjoyed more opportunities to play important games at home.

Of course, difficult road environments are part of competing in the SEC. Georgia’s success under Smart has been built around handling those challenges rather than using them as excuses.

Still, the timing of his comments makes the matchup more interesting.

Georgia Faces Another Major SEC Challenge

South Carolina enters Saturday with six victories, but its record doesn’t necessarily tell the entire story. Playing at Williams-Brice Stadium under the lights presents a different challenge than facing the Gamecocks in a quieter setting.

Smart acknowledged that reality earlier in the week, emphasizing the importance of preparing for communication problems and unpredictable situations on the road.

Georgia also has to account for South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, whose athleticism and ability to extend plays have earned considerable praise from Smart.

The Bulldogs have won four consecutive meetings against South Carolina, including a 24-14 victory in 2023. Nevertheless, Saturday represents their first meeting since that season, adding another interesting element to the rivalry.

For Georgia, the objective remains straightforward. The Bulldogs want to finish their SEC schedule with another victory and strengthen their position entering the postseason.

But Smart’s comments highlight something that can get overlooked when discussing championship contenders.

Winning nine games is impressive. Doing it while repeatedly traveling into hostile environments at night requires another level of preparation.

Georgia has handled those challenges before. Saturday night will reveal whether the Bulldogs can do it again.