Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole is one step closer to winning a major college football award.

On Friday, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Charlotte Touchdown Club announced that Cole is a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is given to the nation’s best defensive player. He joins Notre Dame’s Leonard Moore, Wake Forest’s Langston Hardy, and Texas’ Colin Simmons as the four finalists.

The Nagurski Trophy Winner will be announced in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 7. Cole is already a finalist for the Lombardi Trophy Award and a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Butkus awards.

Kirby Smart Loves Chris Cole’s Intelligence

Through 10 games this season, Cole has registered 64 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two returned for touchdowns. He has helped anchor a Bulldogs defense that ranks ninth in the country in scoring defense (14.7 points/game).

“This guy is really intelligent. He’s very purpose-driven,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Cole earlier this month, per Jake Rowe of UGASports. “He’s not a silly kid that wants to go around… He loves football, he’s very smart, and he’s uber-talented because he’s been blessed with length and height and speed. He’s got all these attributes, but he’s smart. He understands football. He’s well-coached. He listens. He’s different than some of these linebackers we’ve had.”

Chris Cole Says He Left ‘a Lot on the Table’ Last Year

Cole is in his third season at Georgia. In 2024, Cole was selected to the SEC All-Freshman Team after collecting 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended, and two fumble recoveries. Last year, Cole played in all 14 games and tallied 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

“I feel like last year I left a lot on the table, and this year, I want to come for it all,” Cole said in August, per John Frierson of GeorgiaDogs.com. “There were a lot of times where I had a lot of opportunities, and I basically just, like, missed the layup. I missed some tackles. This year, I’m very focused on that, and now I have experience and film I can watch to see what I could have done better.”

“His leadership is what we need most,” Smart said. “He’s one of the few players that I think can sustain right now in the way he practices. He practices with such max effort that he conditions himself through practice so that the next day he can go further. He’s just like a rubber band. He just keeps expanding, and he gets more elasticity as he goes and can stretch himself longer.”