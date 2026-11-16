Georgia Has Interesting National Championship Route in Latest Bowl Projections

The Georgia Bulldogs are playing some of their best football right now, and that has led to an interesting route to the national championship.

ESPN recently released the updated bowl projections and has the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff. College football analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach predicted that Georgia will play and beat defending national champion Indiana in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Bonagura has Georgia beating UCLA, while Schlabach believes that the Bulldogs will take down Notre Dame. Both analysts predicted that Georgia will face Utah in the championship game, which will be played in Las Vegas on Jan. 25.

Kirby Smart Talks Georgia’s Last Three Games

Georgia has been on a roll since losing to Auburn last month. In the last three games, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 117-36.

“We learned some things that the Dawgs can’t beat the Dawgs,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the win against Missouri on Saturday, via Connor Riley of DawgNation. And we’ve done a good job of not doing that, right? Not turning the ball over, and not getting stupid penalties.”At one point in time, every drive that we had been scored on defense was either an explosive or a penalty.

“And when you take out explosives, and you take out penalties, nobody hadn’t scored on us until late in the Ole Miss game. And when you’re efficient offensively, don’t give up, you know, tackles for a loss, stay ahead of the sticks, operate well on third down, you know, you’re hard to beat because so many teams just beat themselves, and we’ve avoided that.”

Bulldogs ‘Have to Keep Getting Better’

Georgia seems to be playing with a chip on its shoulder. After winning the national championship in 2022 to earn back-to-back titles, the Bulldogs missed the four-team College Football Playoff in 2023 and were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2024 and 2025.

“They have to keep getting better. They have to keep getting better,” Smart said on his team can ascend. We’re going to go play a really, really, really good, hot team on the road. Then who knows what else we’ve got ahead of us in terms of playing. You’re only going to play better teams.

“The teams that tend to go the longest are the teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest. We’ve done a lot of good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards. We have to stay level-headed and get better.”