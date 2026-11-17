Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier is happy that head coach Kirby Smart yells at him even when he makes a good play.

During the game against Missouri, Smart gained attention for yelling at multiple players despite the Bulldogs winning 48-21. Frazier spoke to reporters this week and said one important thing about Smart yelling at a player.

“It’s a very important thing that I go by, and I feel like everyone on the team goes by. You have to listen to the message, not the tone,” Frazier said (via Sports Illustrated). “Me personally, I know if Coach Smart is not saying something to me or not saying something to a player or a person – if someone is not saying something to you, that means they don’t care. It’s not personal. He does it to everybody.

Nate Frazier Says Kirby Smart Yelling Is No Big Deal

“This man has been the same way since he’s been the head coach here, probably since he’s been the defensive coordinator at Alabama. Who cares? Grow up. You’re playing football. If you’re playing this game and you don’t want to be coached like this, don’t play the game. He’s trying to coach you. He’s just trying to coach you. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Smart yelled at Frazier during the Ole Miss game. Frazier converted a first down, but the two-time national championship head coach wanted more. Frazier ended the game with 107 yards on 16 carries.

Most Georgia players likely have a similar mentality, which is why the Bulldogs are 9-1 and ranked No. 1 in the country.

Kirby Smart Explains Frustration During Missouri Game

At halftime during the Missouri game, Smart was visibly upset despite the team leading 31-7. After the game, Smart explained his frustration, which included yelling at punter Drew Miller.

“We just didn’t manage it well,” Smart said (via DawgNation). “We just didn’t manage it well, right? We had one of our worst drives we’ve had defensively. We wanted to be aggressive after the return; I guess we had, we had something to set us up to be aggressive before the half. We wanted to be aggressive before the half. We didn’t make real good decisions. Not indicative of who we were for that moment.”

Georgia will face South Carolina on Saturday. A win would give the Bulldogs a spot to play in the final SEC Championship game. Georgia is the back-to-back defending conference champions and is looking to win its fourth title in five seasons.