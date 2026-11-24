It sure is nice to be the No. 1 team in the country. The Georgia Bulldogs could tell you all about it.

Georgia is likely to enter the College Football Playoff as the favorite to hoist the CFP trophy at the end of it, even if not all of their players know how the postseason even works.

That was the entertaining admission on Tuesday from Georgia defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

He had a chance to speak to reporters, and he admitted that he doesn’t understand all the rules.

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye on CFP

The big defensive lineman had a big smile on his face when he was asked about the CFP. He seemed very comfortable admitting his ignorance.

“If I’m gonna be honest, I don’t even know how the playoffs work,” Jonah-Ajonye said, via Connor Riley. “You just line up and play, that’s all I do for real.”

That’s a pleasant reality at Georgia, which is in no danger of missing the CFP.

It’s not that every player on bubble teams is tuning in on Tuesday night to see where they rank. Many players take a similar mindset to the Georgia junior.

But when you’re on the bubble, you also might have a better sense for what it’ll take to ensure your season continues in CFP games rather than in just a bowl game.

At Georgia, by this point in the season, it’s a foregone conclusion. That certainly lowers the stress levels.

Who is Joseph Jonah-Ajonye?

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound junior is a defensive lineman for Georgia who grew up in Texas after moving from Nigeria with his family in 2015. He didn’t start playing football until his freshman year of high school.

He made a big impact in the Alabama win, notching a sack and forcing a fumble.

Jonah-Ajonye is coming off another strong game. He had five tackles against South Carolina on Saturday, including half a sack. That’s likely part of the reason he had a media availability on Tuesday when he got to share his entertaining view of the College Football Playoff.

And one more fact from Jonah-Ajonye’s Georgia bio — his full name is Crucfixo Joseph Jonah Ajonye.