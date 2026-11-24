Florida State’s head coaching search came to an end Monday with Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The longtime Bulldogs assistant agreed to a five-year deal to replace Mike Norvell in Tallahassee.

Landing the Florida State job doesn’t mean Schumann is bailing on UGA midway. He confirmed he will stay in Athens to call the Bulldogs’ defense through the entire 2026 postseason, even if it stretches all the way to January 2027.

Glenn Schumann on Staying With Georgia For the Rest of the Season

In his parting message, Schumann made a point to stress that, besides thanking head coach Kirby Smart and Coach Saban.

“I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and for supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader. I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life. My family’s connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be. I’m excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family.”

The ties that Schumann is talking about with FSU go way back — way back to when the team first started. Schumann’s grandfather, Jack Haskin, coached on Florida State’s inaugural 1947 football team and is in the school’s athletics hall of fame.

More than that, he also has ties with the new Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton. Both of them worked together under Nick Saban at Alabama before Schumann followed Kirby Smart from Alabama to Georgia in 2016 and served in various coaching roles, becoming the full-time defensive coordinator in 2024.

“I have known him since 2008 and have seen firsthand his growth as a coach. Glenn’s abilities in all facets of the game, from organization to leadership to development and recruiting, are elite,” Purinton said in a statement. “He is a great person who will represent the Florida State program with class and integrity.”

He and Purinton, a Florida State alum, are charged with bringing Florida State back to a national championship level. After the Seminoles went 13-1 and won the ACC in 2023, the program fell apart for myriad reasons and has not posted a winning season since then.

All Eyes on Schumann at FSU

Over the past three years, Florida State is 12-24 and needs a win over Florida on Friday to become bowl-eligible.

While he remains focused on Georgia till their season ends, Schumann was plenty excited about bringing new life to Florida State, too.

“We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other,” Schumann said.

Schumann, who called the opportunity to be coach at Florida State “an honor and responsibility,” is one of the country’s top defensive coordinators.

This season, the Bulldogs are ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense, rushing defense, and total defense, according to ESPN. That’s the type of numbers that FSU needs to come out of the 3-5 hole they’re in.

It would be a whole process to bring that standard of defense and an offense that complements it right away, but that would be the first step for Schumann in Nashville.