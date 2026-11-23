The Georgia Bulldogs have their eyes set on a third National Championship in the 2020s after being the No.1 team in the nation this season.

After clinching a spot in the very last SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs have all but solidified their spot in the College Football Playoff.

However, as the season winds down, there is some slight background noise, as defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has suddenly emerged as the favorite to land the Florida State head coaching position. Reports have surfaced that Schumann and FSU are nearing a contract to make Schumann the next HC at FSU.

Before Georgia’s last regular-season game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, head coach Kirby Smart made an honest statement about the Schumann noise.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart Sends Glenn Schumann Message Before GT Game

Head coach Kirby Smart made it very clear that the Georgia Bulldogs are focused on their upcoming matchup with the Yellow Jackets (rivalry week), but Smart was also asked about the Glenn Schumann-FSU speculation.

Here were his comments:

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Smart said. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”

It’s a tricky situation for Smart and the Bulldogs, as Schumann has been an exceptional defensive coordinator this season (and in many seasons prior), but if Schumann accepts the FSU position before the CFP (which could be very likely), Schumann might be more occupied with those duties than focusing on the current crop of players on Georgia’s defense.

Now, this is of course speculation, as Kirby Smart’s never been a coach to let his assistants waver from their current job, but there are plenty of examples in CFB of coaches having their foot halfway out the door, and the current team suffering because of it.

Again, Schumann hasn’t accepted the FSU position yet, but it’s certainly a major storyline to keep an eye on.