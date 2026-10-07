Could Tropical Storm Isaias Impact Georgia-Alabama Game? What to Know Ahead of Saturday’s Unbeaten Showdown

It’s fall in the Deep South, which means crazy weather is on the menu — including a tropical storm that could affect the biggest college football game of the year.

ESPN’s “Get Up” opened its college football segment on Wednesday morning by pointing out that kickoff for Saturday’s game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, would be around the same time Tropical Storm Isaias is predicted to make landfall in that area.

Isaias is being monitored closely as it moves through the Gulf of America, with the potential to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane.

Isaias Upgraded to Tropical Storm Late Overnight

Both Georgia and Alabama are unbeaten, with matching 5-0 records.

“Isaias was officially upgraded to a tropical storm overnight, as the threat for severe weather begins to loom ahead of No. 6 Alabama’s home contest against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday,” Sports Illustrated’s Joe Prestipino wrote on Wednesday morning. “The storm currently has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is approximately 580 miles southwest of the Mississippi River. It is moving east/northeast at eight miles per hour, and the latest forecast has the storm making landfall late Friday night with wind speeds reaching around 90 miles per hour.”

Alabama Features Rising Star in QB Keelon Russell

All eyes will be on Alabama sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell, who has taken college football by storm this season.

Russell, 6-foot-3 and 201 pounds, is the highest-rated recruit in program history and was the 2024 Gatorade High School National Player of the Year at Duncanville (Texas) High School.

Through 5 games, Russell has thrown for 1,414 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, along with 184 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

“It’s a bigger game for Georgia because of what they have in front of them, but Alabama has exceeded expectations so far,” ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said on Wednesday. “Russell has also exceeded expectations. He’s not just Alabama’s starter now, he’s one of college football’s best quarterbacks.”