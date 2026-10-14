Georgia Bulldogs Given Brutal Ole Miss Game Prediction

Coming into the season, the Georgia Bulldogs were seen as one of the best teams in the entire country, and so far, they haven’t disappointed this year.

This team is still led by head coach Kirby Smart, giving them an advantage over most other teams in college football. But the Bulldogs have a collection of talent that is tough to match up with, offering even more of an edge when on the field.

Georgia is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, holding a 6-0 record on the season so far. The Bulldogs are coming off a massive win on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide, giving themselves one of the biggest victories of the season.

This group looks focused and ready to go each week, with Smart having his guys prepared for whatever comes their way. But Georgia is now the hunted team, with them being the top-ranked unit in the country, and every squad that they face will be trying to knock them off.

When Will Georgia Lose First Game?

Now that Georgia has taken down Alabama, it’s hard to see where the Bulldogs may lose their first game. Georgia still has a few tough games on the schedule left, but this team has shown poise through all the noise around them.

But college football analyst Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has predicted that the Bulldogs will drop their first game on November 7 against the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss has the firepower to make life tough on Georgia, giving them a run for their money in the game.

“Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss believe this is a matchup they can win, especially if they turn it into a game decided by explosive plays. Making Georgia’s secondary uncomfortable is top priority, something Alabama failed to do enough of during Saturday’s loss to the Bulldogs. Georgia’s had three unbeaten regular seasons under Smart and twice went on to win the national championship during those years. Is this top-ranked team as good as those 2021, 2022 and 2023 squads?” Crawford wrote.

Should Georgia Worry About Ole Miss?

This Bulldogs team likes to wear opponents out on the field, but the Rebels do have the weapons to match them. Even though Ole Miss dropped a game earlier this season, they are still fairly dangerous, and Georgia won’t be able to overlook them in this game.

Chambliss is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and he can make life very tough on this Bulldogs’ defense, even with all the athletes they have. Playing in Oxford will also be a challenge, but this Georgia team has faced plenty of hostile environments.

The game in Tuscaloosa could prepare the Bulldogs for this game against Ole Miss, and Smart will likely have his guys get ready for the crowd noise. Ole Miss fans have shown out over the last few years, and this program could get another big win if they could take down Georgia.

With the Bulldogs looking to win a title this year, games like this against Ole Miss could help them out as the year goes on. This group has what it takes to go all the way, but now they need to prove themselves out on the field the rest of the season.