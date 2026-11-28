The Georgia Bulldogs are as dominant as ever, currently sitting atop the college football world, and looking to close out a strong 2026 season with a win over their rival, Georgia Tech, on Saturday afternoon (in Athens).

Looking ahead to the future, once the 2026 regular season concludes, there will start to be rumors surrounding several players across CFB and their respective transfer decisions.

For the Georgia Bulldogs, with this being QB Gunner Stockton’s last season (presumably), Georgia will need to figure out who the starting QB will be in 2027, and all signs point to it being junior Ryan Puglisi, or at worst, Puglisi will be the slated backup.

This raises questions about third-string QB Ryan Montgomery’s status with the program in the future.

Ryan Montgomery Transfer Outlook

Among a handful of Georgia Bulldogs players, Ryan Montgomery is one name to keep an eye on as transfer rumors start to swirl.

Head coach Kirby Smart has developed one of the most successful programs in college football today, but that doesn’t make his team immune to players making critical decisions about their future.

It would make sense for QB Ryan Montgomery to land elsewhere to get the most out of his college football experience, especially if he’s not going to be in the fold for 2027.

Across his two-year career with the Georgia Bulldogs (2025, 2026), Montgomery has attempted just seven passes, completing four of them for 78 yards and one touchdown.

The good news for Georgia is that they haven’t had any QB issues during the 2026 campaign, with Gunner Stockton starting every game.

It’s also plausible that Ryan Montgomery could opt to stay with the Bulldogs and compete for the starting job next season, but with Puglisi ahead of him in the pecking order, and Hezekiah Millender also in competition, there are plenty of programs that would welcome Montgomery as their signal caller in 27.