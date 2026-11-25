The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets may have to play a less-experienced quarterback against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Third-string quarterback Graham Knowles is in a position to start on Saturday. Starting QB Alberto Mendoza suffered an undisclosed injury in last weekend’s game against Wake Forest. Backup QB Grady Adamson suffered a shoulder injury in the Wake Forest game and will undergo surgery.

“It’ll be up to game time with him to know,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said of Mendoza’s status, per Kelly Quinlan of Jackets Online. “Obviously Grady will be out, be out for a few weeks, be about ready to roll once off-season comes around.”

Knowles has seen limited action, throwing just one touchdown pass and running for a seven-yard score on his two offensive touches in three years. The touchdown run came last week against Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech HC Brent Key on Graham Knowles

“It was good to see Graham get in there and get some playing time and get a score,” Key said. “But at the same time, we got to put our heads together and come up with a good plan, regardless. We’ve had injuries. It’s been a part of the season, and obviously they’ve continued to be a part of the season.

“So we got a lot of guys that’ll be next man up, and have to go out, and you know, people sit around all year and talk about wanting an opportunity, wanting a chance, and well, now a lot of those guys got it. Here’s opportunity, so that’s the way we’re going with it.”

Georgia HC Kirby Smart Previews Georgia Tech Game

No matter who is at quarterback, Georgia Tech will need to play its best football to beat Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country. In the last four games, the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 151-42.

“Big rivalry game, one that a lot of people in this state watch and look forward to,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “I know Brent [Key] well. I’ve known him a long time, and he’s a really good football coach. I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out of the window when it comes to this game.”

Georgia has won the last eight meetings against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs lead the series 73-41-5.