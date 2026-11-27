The SEC has detailed how it will determine the Georgia Bulldogs‘ SEC Championship opponent.

This week, the SEC’s official Instagram account laid out the scenarios for the teams that are still in the mix. Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas are battling for a spot in the title game, so here’s how each team can clinch.

Alabama will play Georgia next week if it wins its game against Auburn and if Texas and Tennessee lose. The Crimson Tide can also clinch a spot if they win and if Tennessee, Texas, LSU, and Mississippi State win. Another scenario is if Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri lose; Alabama is in.

Tennessee will play in the SEC Championship game if the team beats Vanderbilt and Texas loses. The Volunteers can also get in if Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma lose.

Will Alabama, Tennessee, or Texas Face Georgia?

Texas likely needs the most help. The Longhorns can clinch a spot if they beat Texas A&M and if Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, and Mississippi State lose.

The SEC also said that if Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas win their games, then the Longhorns get in if Ole Miss or Arkansas win. Alabama gets in if Mississippi State and LSU both win.

If all three teams lose, Tennessee gets in if Missouri beats Oklahoma, and Alabama gets in if Oklahoma beats Missouri.

But the easiest scenario is if just one of the three teams wins; that team gets in no matter what happens. Ultimately, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas are looking to win their games this weekend and hope that the right teams lose, or win depending on the situation.

Kirby Smart Talks Georgia-Georgia Tech Rivalry

That’s a lot to take in, but Georgia fans are not worried about it. They are getting ready to see their team take on Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs are looking to beat the Yellow Jackets for the ninth consecutive year and finish the regular season 11-1.

“I think you’d have to ask the players (about the Georgia Tech rivalry),” Smart said, per Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We as old heads think it has to be one way. I’ve learned it’s all perspective. How do they see it? If they’re motivated to win, to be great for the team, does it matter who they’re playing?

“Does the hatred for someone make you play better? I don’t know. Certainly some of our guys and the kids in-state know the value of a rivalry, but I think each kid has an individual answer of that.”