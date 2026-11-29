The Georgia Bulldogs set multiple records in their 63-0 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Georgia (11-1) has defeated its rival for the ninth consecutive year. It’s the longest winning streak the Bulldogs have had against Georgia Tech (3-9) since the series began in 1893.

The Bulldogs’ 63-0 win is the most lopsided result in the 118 games played in the series. Additionally, the 63 points are the most Georgia has scored against Georgia Tech.

The win was Georgia’s largest margin of victory since beating Vanderbilt 62-0 in 2021. With 11 wins, the Bulldogs are the only team in the FBS to have at least 11 victories for six consecutive seasons.

Kirby Smart Reacts to Win Over Georgia Tech

“I was really pleased with the start of the second half, the way they came out and stayed playing physical,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game, per Connor Riley of DawgNation. “We got to play a lot of players; that was very beneficial. Excited about the opportunity to play in the last SEC Championship next week. So very proud of our guys.”

Georgia has been playing its best football since losing to Auburn in October. The Bulldogs have won the last five games and have outscored their opponents 214-42. But does it mean Georgia is rising at the right time?

Kirby Smart on Georgia Rising at the Right Time

“I hope so. I hope so. I don’t know,” Smart said. “It’s hard to measure today. I don’t know if that’s a measure more off of the previous weeks we’ve had and getting better. You know, it’s hard to discern whether something’s rising or something else is dropping, and you can’t measure that sometimes. I don’t know.

“I think people struggle in this day and age to finish out November and December when they don’t have as much hope. And if you have hope, then you can improve. And you know, we’ve still got hope. We still got improvement to be done.”

With the dominant win against Georgia Tech, Georgia will be ranked No. 1 in all polls heading into its SEC Championship matchup against Texas. This will be the final SEC title game, as the College Football Playoff will be expanded to 24 teams starting next year. The Bulldogs are playing in their sixth straight conference championship and looking to win their third consecutive title.