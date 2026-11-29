Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart wants quarterback Gunner Stockton to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

After Georgia’s 63-0 win over Georgia Tech, Smart spoke to reporters and was asked why Stockton is worthy of Heisman consideration. Smart made his case for his quarterback to be nationally recognized.

“Well, because he’s done it,” Smart said, per Connor Riley of DawgNation. “I mean, a lot of people base the Heisman on statistics. I think when you look at him across the board, statistically, he’s been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country, if not the most. He’s done it for a really good football team. He’s done it consistently over time.

What Gunner Stockton Has Done This Season

“He’s a selfless player; he’s not a self-promoter. He does whatever is asked of him from an offensive standpoint. He leads his team, and he’s really good at what he does. I’m very excited that he gets those opportunities, certainly deserving of those opportunities. A lot of times, people outside our power make those decisions. I don’t even know really what it’s based on. It’s hard to argue with what he’s done.”

Stockton completed 20 of 26 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another TD in the win over Georgia Tech. In 12 games this year, Stockton has completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,623 yards, 26 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while also rushing for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

Gunner Stockton Finished Seventh in Heisman Voting Last Year

Stockton has a rating of 183.69, which ranks first in the FBS. His completion percentage ranks second behind Miami’s Darian Mensah (75.1%), and his touchdown passes are tied for 10th with Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss and Brad Jackson of Texas State.

“It’s pretty special, you know, just coming out here knowing it’s the last game, the Dawg Walk and everything leading up to it, it’s just pretty special,” Stockton said about beating Georgia Tech on Saturday, per Austin Butler of UGA Wire. “To go out there and play the way we did, I thought everybody played hard for everybody, and honoring the fourth- and fifth-year guys was pretty special.”

Stockton is no stranger to Heisman consideration. Last year, the 22-year-old finished seventh in Heisman voting after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive SEC Championship. He finished behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy.