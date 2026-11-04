Georgia Dealt Positive CFP News Ahead of Massive Ole Miss Clash

The Georgia Bulldogs have perhaps the biggest game on their schedule this Saturday when they head to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a clear revenge game.

Ole Miss defeated Georgia in the College Football Playoffs (Sugar Bowl) a season ago in what was one of the best college football games of the season.

Ahead of that massive clash with Ole Miss, the Georgia Football program received positive news in the form of their initial CFP ranking.

Georgia Bulldogs Ranked No. 2 in First CFP Ranking

On Tuesday evening, the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings was released by the CFP Committee.

In those rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No.2, which is synonymous with their AP poll ranking.

The Miami Hurricanes remained No. 1, as they are still undefeated.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 10 by the playoff committee.

This is good news for the Bulldogs because it’s clear that the committee is honoring their schedules and opponents/margin of victory as the best resume for a one-loss team in college football.

The top four rounds out with the Utah Utes, who are 8-0, and ranked third by the committee, while the Indiana Hoosiers rank fourth.

Georgia’s only loss came to Auburn a few weeks ago at home, which could certainly be looked at as a bad loss. However, UGA rebounded nicely with a huge win over the Florida Gators this past Saturday, and Georgia also topped the Alabama Crimson Tide about a month ago, which may be viewed as one of the best wins by any team in CFB this season.

More on the Georgia-Ole Miss Showdown

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels played against one another during the regular season last year, which saw the Bulldogs come out on top.

However, the Rebels got the best of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in the College Football Playoff.

Both teams enter this marquee matchup with loads of firepower on offense, and plenty of defensive talent as well. The game being in Oxford may give the Rebels a slight edge, but it’s important to note that the Bulldogs held their own against the Crimson Tide in a huge road atmosphere.

The Georgia-Ole Miss showdown is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday evening.