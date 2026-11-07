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How Long is Aidan Chiles Out? Injury Return Timeline for Northwestern QB

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EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Aidan Chiles #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field on October 24, 2026 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

Aidan Chiles has been the perfect quarterback for Chip Kelly this season.

Northwestern’s mastermind offensive coordinator has turned back the clock to run Wing-T concepts with the Wildcats — and Chiles, the quarterback, has looked brilliant at the controls.

That partnership, and that offense, has helped make Northwestern one of the most positive surprises of this college football season. The Wildcats don’t quite have the College Football Playoff in their sights, but they can put together an impressive record and make it to a solid bowl game.

That’s going to be made tougher, though, by the fact that Chiles is injured.

When Northwestern takes on Iowa on Saturday, Chiles “is expected to miss” the contest, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Northwestern is 6-2 and would love to keep winning, but without Chiles, things will be a whole lot tougher.

How Long is Aidan Chiles Out?

GettyEVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 10: Aidan Chiles #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats looks to throw during the third quarter of the game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ryan Field on October 10, 2026 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Zoe Davis/Getty Images)

Aidan Chiles’ injury return timeline is currently “uncertain,” according to Thamel.

Thamel writes:

“Chiles has been dealing with an upper-body injury, and his timeline for a return is uncertain. He has thrown for 1,898 yards while accounting for 23 TDs (13 passing, 10 rushing) and just one interception this season for the Wildcats (6-2).”

Chiles had yet to miss a game, but he will miss out on Saturday against the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The well-traveled Chiles began his college career at Oregon State, then went to Michigan State, but he has clearly found a home at Northwestern. Wildcats fans will be hoping his absence is short-lived.

Northwestern Backup QB

GettyMORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Nicco Marchiol #8 of the West Virginia Mountaineers throws the ball in the fourth quarter in a game against Pittsburgh Panthers at Milan Puskar Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Brien Aho/Getty Images)

Northwestern’s backup quarterback is the lefty Nicco Marchiol, who transferred this season from West Virginia to play at Northwestern.

This will be Marchiol’s first start for the Wildcats.

Encouragingly, Marchiol had a 6-2 record as a starter for West Virginia. He has also appeared in 27 career college football games before Saturday, so experience should not be an issue.

Kelly likely knew most of this week that he’d have to work with Marchiol and not Chiles, so don’t be surprised if the Northwestern offense keeps humming even with a change at QB.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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How Long is Aidan Chiles Out? Injury Return Timeline for Northwestern QB

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