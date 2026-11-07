How Long is Aidan Chiles Out? Injury Return Timeline for Northwestern QB

Aidan Chiles has been the perfect quarterback for Chip Kelly this season.

Northwestern’s mastermind offensive coordinator has turned back the clock to run Wing-T concepts with the Wildcats — and Chiles, the quarterback, has looked brilliant at the controls.

That partnership, and that offense, has helped make Northwestern one of the most positive surprises of this college football season. The Wildcats don’t quite have the College Football Playoff in their sights, but they can put together an impressive record and make it to a solid bowl game.

That’s going to be made tougher, though, by the fact that Chiles is injured.

When Northwestern takes on Iowa on Saturday, Chiles “is expected to miss” the contest, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Northwestern is 6-2 and would love to keep winning, but without Chiles, things will be a whole lot tougher.

How Long is Aidan Chiles Out?

Aidan Chiles’ injury return timeline is currently “uncertain,” according to Thamel.

Thamel writes:

“Chiles has been dealing with an upper-body injury, and his timeline for a return is uncertain. He has thrown for 1,898 yards while accounting for 23 TDs (13 passing, 10 rushing) and just one interception this season for the Wildcats (6-2).”

Chiles had yet to miss a game, but he will miss out on Saturday against the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes.

The well-traveled Chiles began his college career at Oregon State, then went to Michigan State, but he has clearly found a home at Northwestern. Wildcats fans will be hoping his absence is short-lived.

Northwestern Backup QB

Northwestern’s backup quarterback is the lefty Nicco Marchiol, who transferred this season from West Virginia to play at Northwestern.

This will be Marchiol’s first start for the Wildcats.

Encouragingly, Marchiol had a 6-2 record as a starter for West Virginia. He has also appeared in 27 career college football games before Saturday, so experience should not be an issue.

Kelly likely knew most of this week that he’d have to work with Marchiol and not Chiles, so don’t be surprised if the Northwestern offense keeps humming even with a change at QB.