The LSU Tigers traveled to Knoxville for Saturday’s matchup against Tennessee, but head coach Lane Kiffin found himself at the center of another familiar controversy involving Volunteers fans. Kiffin’s complicated history with Tennessee has followed him throughout his coaching career, and his latest visit apparently brought back memories of one of college football’s most infamous fan incidents.

According to SEC Unfiltered and eyes watching the ABC broadcast live, Tennessee fans were throwing golf balls and mustard bottles toward Kiffin again. The allegations have not been independently confirmed, but they quickly brought back memories of Kiffin’s last visit to Knoxville as Ole Miss head coach.

TENNESSEE FANS ARE THROWING GOLF BALLS AND MUSTARD BOTTLES AT LANE KIFFIN AGAIN 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qScjBVOAFQ — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) November 22, 2026

Kiffin’s relationship with Tennessee remains complicated more than 15 years after his brief tenure leading the Volunteers. His decision to leave after just one season in 2009 created resentment among supporters who believed he had abandoned the program.

LSU’s Lane Kiffin Faces Familiar Tennessee Fan Controversy

The reported incident brings back memories of Tennessee’s 2021 matchup against Ole Miss, when fans threw objects onto the field during a chaotic fourth quarter. Kiffin was among those targeted, and the scene became a defining moment in his rivalry with the Volunteers.

A golf ball and mustard bottle became lasting symbols of that night. The game was delayed as officials attempted to restore order, while the behavior generated widespread criticism across college football.

Saturday’s allegations have not been independently confirmed as to what exact objects were thrown, making it important to distinguish the latest social media claims from the documented events of 2021.

Still, the reaction surrounding Kiffin illustrates how little affection some Tennessee supporters have for their former head coach. Even after moving through several programs, he remains one of the most recognizable figures associated with the Volunteers’ coaching history.

Lane Kiffin’s Tennessee History Remains Difficult to Escape

There is a difference between passionate fan behavior and actions that potentially endanger coaches, players or spectators. College football thrives on emotional rivalries, but throwing objects toward anyone on the field crosses a line regardless of the circumstances.

Kiffin has embraced his reputation as one of the sport’s most outspoken personalities, frequently generating attention through his comments and interactions with opposing fan bases. However, his history with Tennessee goes beyond the typical conference rivalry.

For LSU, the immediate priority remains competing on the field rather than allowing outside distractions to become the story. The Tigers have enough challenges navigating the SEC without their head coach becoming the focus of another controversy.

The bigger question is whether Tennessee’s treatment of Kiffin will ever become less personal as the years pass.

His departure remains part of the program’s history, but that doesn’t justify dangerous behavior from anyone in attendance. The actions of fans at the game show that Knoxville still has emotions regarding Kiffin.