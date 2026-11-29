No. 6 Alabama had a clear path to the College Football Playoffs; it just needed to beat 7-4 Auburn. However, the Crimson Tide lost to the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and now their playoff hopes are in doubt.

Alabama is now 9-3, and it has a strong chance of missing its second-ever playoff appearance under Kalen DeBoer.

The Crimson Tide headed into Saturday with the hardest strength of schedule, according to ESPN. But Alabama doesn’t even have a top-25 win on its resume at the moment.

Kentucky beat No. 19 Louisville on Saturday, which could help them sneak back into the top 25. Yet does one win against a barely top-25 team do anything to boost Alabama’s playoff resume?

Alabama should be on the outside looking in. No Power Four team has ever made the playoffs as an at-large team, and since the Crimson Tide cannot win the SEC title, their only path to entering the playoffs is as an at-large selection.

There are already a few playoff locks, no matter what happens over the next weekend.

Playoff Locks

Georgia (11-1) and Texas (10-2) will meet in the SEC title game, which means both schools are in the playoffs no matter what. The College Football Playoff committee won’t kick the loser out of the playoffs.

Tennessee (10-2): The Volunteers won’t be in the SEC Championship game, but they will be in the playoff as an at-large. They also beat Alabama head-to-head 26-10 back in Week 7, so they have that advantage over the Crimson Tide.

Notre Dame (11-1): The Fighting Irish have no conference and are already going to be in the playoffs.

Miami (11-1). The Hurricanes will meet Wake Forest in the ACC title game next week, but they already beat the Demon Deacons once this season, so even if they lose, they won’t miss the playoffs.

Utah (12-0). The Utes are going to meet Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game, and they are in as well, no matter what.

The Big Ten will also send either Indiana or UCLA, whoever wins the conference title game. A non-Power Four team has to get in, too.

BYU (10-2): The Cougars will not be in the Big 12 Title game, but they should be in, even with a loss to Utah and UCF. BYU is No. 10, and it does have a win over Notre Dame.

That’s nine teams that are going to be in, over Alabama, which means there’s room for only three more.

Possible Playoff Teams

Wake Forest (11-1) has a good chance of making the playoffs, but if it does lose to Miami by a significant margin in the ACC title game, it could knock them out. Wake Forest also has the 57th-hardest strength of schedule, which doesn’t inspire confidence in its playoff chances if it suffers a blowout loss. However, if the Demon Deacons keep the game against Miami close, they should still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Texas Tech (11-1): The Red Raiders could lose to Utah in the Big 12 title game, but they should still be able to qualify for the playoffs ahead of Alabama. It will be difficult for the committee to drop a team that is playing on championship weekend and lost to an undefeated Utah team; it shouldn’t significantly affect the Red Raiders’ playoff hopes.