If there’s one thing to know about the Iron Bowl, it’s that records don’t matter and home-field advantage doesn’t always make a difference. Saturday night in Tuscaloosa was a perfect example.

The unranked Auburn Tigers entered the game at 7-4 and led for most of the night. Alabama briefly took a two-point lead in the second half, but Auburn ultimately pulled off the 30-23 upset over the No. 6 Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saturday’s loss completely changes how the College Football Playoff committee must evaluate Alabama as a three-loss SEC team. The Crimson Tide also won’t compete for a conference title next weekend.

Kalen DeBoer Drops Honest Quote After Loss

Following the defeat, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed the media and offered an honest assessment of the team’s College Football Playoff resume. His comments come at a time when questions about Alabama’s playoff chances will likely dominate the next seven days.

“I know what type of team we have,” DeBoer said. “We hadn’t put four quarters together there. You go through the grind of the season — and obviously this [Auburn] team beat the No. 1 team in the country, too. Their record is a pretty solid record for what the league has an overall. Every single week, you’ve got to bring your best in your league. We stayed the course all the way to the end here and fell a couple points short.”

Kalen DeBoer on CFP resume: “I know what type of team we have. We hadn’t put four quarters together there. You go through the grind of the season — and obviously this [Auburn] team beat the No. 1 team in the country, too. Their record is a pretty solid record for what the league has an overall. Every single week, you’ve got to bring your best in your league. We stayed the course all the way to the end here and fell a couple points short.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 29, 2026

Alabama Continues to Be Inconsistent

No matter how the committee views the Crimson Tide. They’ve done themselves no favors this season with their inconsistent play from week to week.

That inconsistency has come back to haunt them at the worst possible time, especially when they needed a win the most.

One week, you watch the Crimson Tide and see a team that could easily compete for a national championship.

Fast-forward to Saturday night, and Alabama struggled in nearly every facet of the game on its home field against its arch-rival. That’s been the story of the Crimson Tide’s season in DeBoer’s third year at the helm.