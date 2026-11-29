If there’s one thing rivalry week in college football proves every year, it’s that any team can pull off an upset.

Records don’t always matter, and home-field advantage doesn’t always provide the same edge it does in other regular-season games. We saw that play out across college football on Saturday night.

The biggest upset came in the Iron Bowl, where the unranked Auburn Tigers went into Tuscaloosa and stunned the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide with a 30-23 victory.

Postgame Handshake Between Golesh & DeBoer Catches Attention

Following the game, the postgame handshake between Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and Auburn head coach Alex Golesh caught some attention on social media after ESPN captured the somewhat awkward moment.

Golesh appeared to lean in to tell DeBoer something, while the Alabama coach seemed more interested in exchanging a handshake and moving on.

Check it out:

Post Game: #Auburn HC Alex Golesh with some choice words for #Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer DeBoer didn’t want any part of it trying to pull away https://t.co/0hx77lKWQY — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) November 29, 2026

It seemed like the respect remained between the two sides. However, in an emotional rivalry game like the Iron Bowl, it’s not shocking that DeBoer wanted to get off the field in that moment, even if it wasn’t the best look.

DeBoer and Golesh were also seen chatting before the game alongside ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit on the field.

Looking at Alabama After Loss

The loss puts Alabama in a difficult position as the College Football Playoff committee weighs the Crimson Tide’s resume against other contenders.

The Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with nine wins and several impressive victories. The team also lost twice to top-five opponents, falling to No. 4 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia. Auburn added another impressive result by upsetting Georgia earlier this season.

With no SEC Championship appearance on the schedule, Alabama must wait for the committee’s updated rankings Tuesday night. However, the Crimson Tide won’t know its playoff fate until next Sunday, when the committee reveals the official 12-team field.