The Miami Hurricanes received another encouraging sign regarding star wide receiver Malachi Toney on Saturday morning, just hours before their important matchup against Virginia Tech. Although Toney will not be playing against the Hokies, his latest comments suggest his recovery is moving in the right direction.

During an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay, Toney described himself as “almost 100 percent” while discussing his health. The talented receiver also appeared careful about revealing too much information, acknowledging that he wasn’t entirely sure what he was allowed to disclose.

Rather than discussing a specific return date, Toney emphasized his attention remained on Virginia Tech. Still, hearing him describe his health in such positive terms should give Hurricanes fans another reason to feel encouraged.

Malachi Toney Provides Promising Update on Miami Injury

Toney has been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain during practice on Nov. 4. The injury required surgery and forced him to miss Miami’s loss against Notre Dame, leaving the Hurricanes without one of college football’s most productive offensive weapons.

Before getting hurt, Toney had recorded 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns. Those numbers made him one of the nation’s most dangerous receivers and a significant part of Miami’s championship aspirations.

However, Saturday’s comments weren’t the first positive development surrounding his recovery.

On Friday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal appeared on ESPN and explained that Toney had already resumed running at impressive speeds.

Cristobal said the receiver was reaching approximately 19 to 20 mph during his rehabilitation and estimated that he could be around a week and a half away from returning.

That timeline is especially interesting considering what’s potentially waiting for Miami in December.

Miami Could Get Malachi Toney Back for Critical Stretch

The Hurricanes enter Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech with an opportunity to secure their place in the ACC Championship Game. A victory would put Miami in position to compete for a conference title on Dec. 5.

Getting Toney back for that contest would provide an enormous boost to an offense that has already demonstrated its ability to produce without him.

However, there is an important difference between feeling healthy and receiving medical clearance to return to competitive football.

Toney saying he’s almost fully recovered doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be available next weekend against Boston College. Miami will still need to evaluate his progress before making any final decisions.

For Hurricanes fans, though, the bigger picture is becoming increasingly encouraging.

Cristobal has expressed optimism about Toney’s rehabilitation, and now the receiver himself is offering a similar assessment.

Miami still has to handle business against Virginia Tech before looking ahead to December. Nevertheless, the possibility of getting one of college football’s most explosive playmakers back for the postseason is becoming a storyline worth watching.

And if Toney continues progressing, the Hurricanes could be getting an important piece of their offense back at exactly the right time. His comments on Saturday are certain to turn heads. And for good reason. In the wise words of Toney, GABOS.