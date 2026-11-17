If you’ve watched Ohio State at all this season, or really over the last three years, you’ve probably realized what the clear objective is for its offense.

Get the football to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and for the most part, it’s worked.

The Buckeyes won a national championship during Smith’s freshman year and reached the College Football Playoff again last season. They’ve faced some setbacks as a team this year, but Ohio State remains ranked in the Top 25 with two weeks left in the regular season, and Smith is a Heisman Trophy favorite.

Smith’s Career at Ohio State

Smith has broken just about every record imaginable for a wide receiver at both Ohio State and in the Big Ten during his three seasons.

This season, the Buckeyes have targeted its star receiver 80 times for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. Across his career, Smith has caught 243 passes for 3,875 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Will He Return to Ohio State in 2027?

If the star wide receiver wanted to, he could return to Columbus for his senior season in 2027.

However, NFL teams currently project Smith as a top-five pick in the NFL Draft, and that opportunity doesn’t come around too often. As of now, a return to college for another year would come as quite a shock.

Still, Smith gave a simple two-word answer on Tuesday when asked about a potential return.

“We’ll see,” Smith said when asked if he’d come back next season.

Jeremiah Smith on if he’ll return to Ohio State next year “We’ll see” 👀 https://t.co/gXtebDPGmt — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) November 17, 2026

Looking at Ohio State Right Now

The Buckeyes currently sit at No. 20 in the country and could move up slightly when the College Football Playoff committee reveals its updated rankings Tuesday night.

However, Ohio State still has some work to do if it wants to return to the CFP this season and will likely need some help over the final two weeks.

Ohio State will close out their regular season with a road matchup against Nebraska this week before hosting Michigan the following week.