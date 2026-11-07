Ex-Penn State QB Ethan Grunkemeyer Rumored in $4 Million Transfer

Ethan Grunkemeyer is getting a chance to shine this season for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and while he hasn’t been perfect, he’s had a lot of good moments.

When you consider that Grunkemeyer looks the part of a big-time quarterback, it’s fair to think that he’s attracting plenty of attention from the college football world.

Of course, college football can be a tough place to figure out information — message boards and social media provide a lot of under-the-radar places for rumors to spread. Sometimes, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not.

But there are rumors going around that suggest that if Grunkemeyer transfers this offseason, he could make himself a lot of money.

It’s worth taking all of this with a grain of salt, but it’s also worth considering — because the QB market is pricy these days, and Grunkemeyer has certainly impressed some folks.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Transfer Rumors

The rumor going around from nameless accounts on social media suggests that Grunkemeyer could receive $4 or $5 million this offseason.

The report also says that Virginia Tech wouldn’t have the money to retain Grunkemeyer if that was the case.

This is what’s out there:

🚨 BREAKING 🚨

I did some “digging” around my sources this evening and here’s what I’ve discovered regarding the story @hail2snerd broke on VT QB Ethan Grunkemeyer looking elsewhere: – Grunk is one of THE hottest commodities in college football, it’s all there in the midst of a “mid” QB class – Some ELITE teams are offering upwards of $4-5 million to transfer – Franklin is in a bind, due to spending so much to land 2027 QB Peter Bourque – Franklin currently does not have the additional $5 million to retain Grunk My sources tell me Grunk will finish the season loading up his tape, then transfer. I was not told specific programs, but quote “a few of the big dogs really would like to steal him.” @hail2snerd and myself will update as we receive additional info. #hokies #vatech #virginiatech — Bad Rad Brad (@B1OBEY0ND) November 6, 2026

There are starting to be reports about different QB contracts surfacing, including ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting Friday that Missouri had “re-signed” Austin Simmons — so the market is definitely moving.

Whether Grunkemeyer would be this pricy or not will only be known in time. But it’ll be fascinating to see what his next steps look like.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Stats

Grunkemeyer and Virginia Tech took a tough 51-28 loss to a good SMU team on Friday night. He was 28-for-38 (73.7%) for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Grunkemeyer also ran for a touchdown.

For the season, he has completed 71.7% of his passes for 2,431 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Grunkemeyer has also run for six touchdowns for the Hokies.

It’s definitely been an impressive season for Grunkemeyer in his first year away from Penn State.