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Ex-Penn State QB Ethan Grunkemeyer Rumored in $4 Million Transfer

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BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 2: Ethan Grunkemeyer #17 hands the ball off to Jeffrey Overton, Jr. #16 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first half during a game at Lane Stadium on October 2, 2026 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Ethan Grunkemeyer is getting a chance to shine this season for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and while he hasn’t been perfect, he’s had a lot of good moments.

When you consider that Grunkemeyer looks the part of a big-time quarterback, it’s fair to think that he’s attracting plenty of attention from the college football world.

Of course, college football can be a tough place to figure out information — message boards and social media provide a lot of under-the-radar places for rumors to spread. Sometimes, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not.

But there are rumors going around that suggest that if Grunkemeyer transfers this offseason, he could make himself a lot of money.

It’s worth taking all of this with a grain of salt, but it’s also worth considering — because the QB market is pricy these days, and Grunkemeyer has certainly impressed some folks.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Transfer Rumors

GettyBLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 17: Ethan Grunkemeyer #17 of the Virginia Tech Hokies dives into the end zone and scores a rushing touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first quarter at Lane Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The rumor going around from nameless accounts on social media suggests that Grunkemeyer could receive $4 or $5 million this offseason.

The report also says that Virginia Tech wouldn’t have the money to retain Grunkemeyer if that was the case.

This is what’s out there:

There are starting to be reports about different QB contracts surfacing, including ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting Friday that Missouri had “re-signed” Austin Simmons — so the market is definitely moving.

Whether Grunkemeyer would be this pricy or not will only be known in time. But it’ll be fascinating to see what his next steps look like.

Ethan Grunkemeyer Stats

GettyBLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 17: Ethan Grunkemeyer #17 of the Virginia Tech Hokies carries the ball against Tae Harris #27 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium on October 17, 2026 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Grunkemeyer and Virginia Tech took a tough 51-28 loss to a good SMU team on Friday night. He was 28-for-38 (73.7%) for 291 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Grunkemeyer also ran for a touchdown.

For the season, he has completed 71.7% of his passes for 2,431 yards and 18 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Grunkemeyer has also run for six touchdowns for the Hokies.

It’s definitely been an impressive season for Grunkemeyer in his first year away from Penn State.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Penn State QB Ethan Grunkemeyer Rumored in $4 Million Transfer

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