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Penn State’s Tony Rojas Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

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Nevada v Penn State
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STATE COLLEGE, PA - AUGUST 30: Tony Rojas #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after a play against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium on August 30, 2025 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State football’s Tony Rojas was named a semifinalist on Thursday for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. The star Nittany Lion has already been named an AP Midseason All-America second team member and was highlighted on the Chuck Bednarik Award watchlist on Wednesday.

Since returning to the squad from a season-ending injury last season, Rojas has been Penn State’s top defender with 56 tackles, 5 sacks, and 10.5 tackles for loss. In a press conference held today, Rojas said “he has more to show this season”.

The finalists for the Butkus Award will be announced on November 20, with the winner named on December 7.

Maddie Csernica Maddie Csernica is an accomplished sports writer, ghostwriter, and author with multiple years of experience writing compelling sports content. She joined Heavy Sports in 2026 with a focus on the Philadelphia Flyers and Penn State Nittany Lions football. More about Maddie Csernica

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Penn State’s Tony Rojas Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

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