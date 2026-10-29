Penn State’s Tony Rojas Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

Penn State football’s Tony Rojas was named a semifinalist on Thursday for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. The star Nittany Lion has already been named an AP Midseason All-America second team member and was highlighted on the Chuck Bednarik Award watchlist on Wednesday.

Since returning to the squad from a season-ending injury last season, Rojas has been Penn State’s top defender with 56 tackles, 5 sacks, and 10.5 tackles for loss. In a press conference held today, Rojas said “he has more to show this season”.

The finalists for the Butkus Award will be announced on November 20, with the winner named on December 7.