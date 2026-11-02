Penn State Plays Under the Lights Against Minnesota

Penn State announced on Monday that kickoff will either be at 7 p.m. EST or 7:30 p.m. EST against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Beaver Stadium on November 14.

There’s nothing like a night game in Happy Valley. The energy heightens, the fans are louder, and the Penn State pride is palpable, and that’s exactly what the Nittany Lions need right now. Coming off a 31-17 victory against Purdue last weekend, Penn State is feeling good, but the Gophers are currently ranked 6th in the Big 10, Penn State being 15th.

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) is coming off an overtime loss to powerhouse Indiana, proving them to be worthy contenders. They also hold wins over big time programs Michigan, Washington, and Iowa.

The Lions face off vs. Washington at 3:30 p.m. on November 7.