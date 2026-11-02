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Penn State Plays Under the Lights Against Minnesota

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USC v Penn State
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STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 10: A general view during the White Out game between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on October 10, 2026 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Penn State announced on Monday that kickoff will either be at 7 p.m. EST or 7:30 p.m. EST against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Beaver Stadium on November 14.

There’s nothing like a night game in Happy Valley. The energy heightens, the fans are louder, and the Penn State pride is palpable, and that’s exactly what the Nittany Lions need right now. Coming off a 31-17 victory against Purdue last weekend, Penn State is feeling good, but the Gophers are currently ranked 6th in the Big 10, Penn State being 15th.

Minnesota (5-3, 3-2) is coming off an overtime loss to powerhouse Indiana, proving them to be worthy contenders. They also hold wins over big time programs Michigan, Washington, and Iowa.

The Lions face off vs. Washington at 3:30 p.m. on November 7.

Maddie Csernica Maddie Csernica is an accomplished sports writer, ghostwriter, and author with multiple years of experience writing compelling sports content. She joined Heavy Sports in 2026 with a focus on the Philadelphia Flyers and Penn State Nittany Lions football. More about Maddie Csernica

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Penn State Plays Under the Lights Against Minnesota

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