Exclusive: Marcus Neal Jr. Makes Thoughts Very Clear on Penn State’s 2026 Campaign

The Penn State Nittany Lions have found themselves in the middle of a cold stretch, as they suffered their third-straight loss on Saturday when the USC Trojans handed them a 31-23 defeat. Considering how this was Penn State’s notorious White Out game, that made this loss an even tougher pill to swallow.

For safety Marcus Neal Jr., this was his first experience being part of a White Out game, and while the environment was great, at the end of the day, he and his teammates are lamenting their inability to come out with a win. In an exclusive interview with Heavy on Penn State, Neal took a close look at his first season with the Nittany Lions, while also discussing his latest work with Venmo as part of their Money Moves campaign.

Marcus Neal Jr. Pulls Back the Curtain on First Season With Penn State

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After spending the past two years with the Iowa State Cyclones, Neal followed head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State for the 2026 campaign. One of the top safety prospects in the nation, Neal has immediately carved out a role for himself at the backend of the defense, racking up 19 tackles and two forced fumbles during his time on the field. While the team has struggled as of late, Neal has enjoyed becoming a key part of the Nittany Lions’ plans.

“It’s been amazing, nothing like it,” Neal told Heavy on Penn State. “Everyone here took everybody in that came with open arms. It’s nice just being able to be a part of something special. It’s a nice journey.”

One thing that everybody at Penn State looks forward to is the White Out game, with Neal previously admitting that this was a game he had circled on his calendar once he decided to transfer to the team for the ongoing season. However, just because the stakes were bigger for this game didn’t mean that Neal was going to change his preparation, as his main focus ahead of the action involved putting together a good week of practice.

“I’ll say that just starts at practice. Practicing every day, just preparing myself for the game,” Neal shared.

Things didn’t go according to plan for the Nittany Lions against the Trojans, with Neal playing a limited role on defense due to Campbell’s desire to better match up against USC’s high-volume passing attack. Even with a tough losing streak ongoing, Neal believes the sky’s the limit for this team. “I really think there’s no ceiling,” he admitted. “However hard we work is the outcome we’re going to get. We’ve got to just keep coming to work every day, no matter what happens.”

Marcus Neal Jr. Discusses His Latest Work With Venmo

Getty Marcus Neal Jr. kept it real when discussing the Penn State Nittany Lions’ 2026 campaign

Neal’s excitement for the White Out game was on full display in his latest work with Venmo. As part of their Money Moves campaign, Neal teamed up with Venmo to give away six pairs of tickets to Penn State students in an attempt to make sure Beaver Stadium was as energetic as possible. When discussing his decision to give back to the Nittany Lions fanbase, Neal made sure to give his props to the team’s fanbase.

“It’s just nice because nothing happens without those guys,” Neal said. “The big games, all that, the nice atmosphere, nice environment. None of that happens without the fans. So big thanks to those guys. None of this would be possible without them. It’s nice being able to surprise those guys and help those guys to get more people there.”

Making plays on the field is obviously very important for Neal, but Venmo has encouraged athletes working as part of its NIL program to make plays off the field, too. That was part of what drew Neal to team up with the popular cash app, as he recognizes that his ability to do good off the field is just as important as his ability to play well on the field.

“It means everything, because at the end of the day, it’s bigger than us,” Neal stated. “It’s bigger than any athlete. It’s bigger than any player. Just being able to help people out and do things like this to help people that’s really supporting you. It goes a long way.”

It’s clear, though, that after suffering three-straight losses, there’s a heightened sense of urgency surrounding this Penn State team now. The Nittany Lions will look to get back in the win column when they return to action on Saturday, Oct. 17, but another tough challenge against the Michigan Wolverines awaits them. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.