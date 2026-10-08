Why Penn State’s Kaytron Allen Was Waived By Washington Commanders

The news emerged in surprising fashion on Thursday, and those following the careers of former Penn State Nittany Lions stars were surely surprised by it.

The Washington Commanders waived rookie running back Kaytron Allen, according to the league’s official transaction report.

Allen had been a sixth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2026 NFL Draft, so it’s quite the early move to take him off the active roster.

Allen’s placement on waivers means that he can be claimed by any of the other 31 teams in the NFL.

He had just last year formed a great two-headed backfield monster with Nicholas Singleton (who now plays for the Tennessee Titans).

Allen also finished his career as Penn State’s all-time leading rusher, as well as ranking third all-time in program rushing touchdowns and fifth all-time in program rushing yards.

He was also chosen as a consensus All-American to cap off his college career.

All of that makes the quick roster move by the Commanders, who are heading toward Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, quite surprising.

Why Did Commanders Waive Kaytron Allen?

On a basic level, it appears the Commanders had found one more running back they preferred over Allen.

Washington recently signed Austin Ekeler, the veteran who had torn his Achilles while playing with the Commanders last season.

They then used Ekeler a bunch in Week 4, and that evidently made Allen a bit more expendable.

Teams are always moving pieces around at the bottom edge of the roster, and when some return from injury or other absence, it can lead to the need to cut another.

With Ekeler now in the fold, the Commanders couldn’t quite justify keeping Allen on the 53-man roster.

Commanders Can Still Keep Kaytron Allen

The Penn State product isn’t done with the Commanders yet.

They want to keep him on the practice squad, according to ESPN’s John Keim:

The goal/hope is that they can get Kaytron Allen back on the practice squad. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 8, 2026

That can only happen if Allen clears waivers, though, so it’s a clear risk by the Commanders.

Teams often have at least some pulse of which guys they waive will be claimed or not, but Allen is a relatively rare case of a recently drafted, record-setting running back being available to other teams.

If Allen gets claimed, the Commanders lose him for good, and someone else gets to use him on his rookie contract.

But if Allen passes through waivers, it sounds like Washington will keep him in the building as a member of the practice squad.

In his first NFL season, Allen had so far appeared in all four of the Commanders’ games and run 12 times for 41 yards (3.4 yards per carry).

But for at least a day, the fate of the Penn State legend hangs in the balance.