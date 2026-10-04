Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Penn State Legendary RB Hurt Again for Eagles

Saquon Barkley is hurt again.

The Penn State legend, now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, has now left multiple games with an injury early in the 2026 season.

It’s a brutal reality for Philadelphia, which relies on Barkley much the same way the Nittany Lions once did.

Saquon Barkley Injury Update

Barkley was carrying the ball around the left side of the offensive line for the Eagles on Sunday against the Rams.

It was less than five minutes into the game, and Barkley had space.

He chose to run himself out of bounds, not going into a late and unnecessary hit, but a Rams player did dive toward his legs.

The injury seemed to happen even without it. Barkley pulled up lame and was struggling to move effectively as he hobbled away from the field.

Barkley then took a knee and was whacking his right hamstring injury.

A hamstring pull would be bad news for an RB.

Saquon Barkley Injury History

Saquon Barkley was injured twice at Penn State, but neither was to his hamstring — at least as far as injuries that were severe enough to be recorded.

Barkley sprained his ankle in 2015 at PSU and had to miss two games.

He then sprained his ankle again in 2016 but didn’t miss any Nittany Lions games.

Barkley’s first NFL injury came in the preseason in 2018 when he pulled his hamstring, but he didn’t miss any regular season games with that.

Barkley hasn’t had any recorded hamstring strains since then.

He did strain his groin in the 2025 season, but that didn’t seem to be what was bothering him on Sunday as he pulled up after his run.

Eagles’ Backup RB

The Eagles’ most-used backup running back is Tank Bigsby, who got a lot of work earlier this season when Barkley exited a game.

Bigsby was a college standout at Auburn University.

The Eagles also have Will Shipley, who is a better pass-catching back and should see work on third down if Barkley is out.

Of course, Philly would prefer to get Barkley back into the game as soon as possible, but it’s not clear whether his hamstring will allow that.