Kaytron Allen Set To Alter Dolphins’ RB Depth Chart

The Miami Dolphins need reasons to believe.

They’re 0-4, and it’s one of those seasons that appears to only be going more sideways. But now they have Kaytron Allen, and it’s one additional reason for optimism.

This Dolphins team lost star RB De’Von Achane to a torn ACL in Week 3.

In Week 4, they relied on a split between Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright in the backfield.

But in the lead up to Week 5, the RB room got more crowded. Allen had been placed on waivers by the Washington Commanders, which is a bit surprising because he was just a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

Washington was hoping Allen would make it to the practice squad, but the Dolphins didn’t let that happen. They claimed him, and now the rookie back is on Miami’s roster.

Given the late-week move, Allen may not even be active for Week 5, but it’s safe to expect him to really impact things as this season goes along.

Kaytron Allen College Stats

Allen played at the same college program as some legendary rushers, yet it was Allen who finished with the most rushing yards in Penn State’s history.

He finished his career as the Nittany Lions‘ all-time leading rusher. He also ranked third all-time at Penn State in rushing touchdowns, and he was fifth in program history in all-purpose yards.

Allen did that despite being in a two-headed backfield with Nicholas Singleton, who is now a rookie running back for the Tennessee Titans.

To cap off his college career, Allen was a consensus All-American.

He ran for 1,303 yards in 2025 on 6.2 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns.

Allen totaled 4,180 yards for Penn State on the ground with 39 touchdowns, increasing his rushing total in each of his four seasons.

He caught at least 14 passes in each of his four seasons, topping out at 18 catches apiece in both 2024 and 2025.

Allen’s total output was 4,670 yards from scrimmage with 43 touchdowns.

Kaytron Allen With Commanders

Allen had played in all four games so far for Washington. He had run a total of 12 times for 41 yards.

Things got more crowded for the Commanders when they signed veteran RB Austin Ekeler, who had worked his way back to health after a Week 2 Achilles tear last season.

With Ekeler in the fold, the Commanders decided Allen didn’t fit on the 53-man roster anymore. That’s why they waived him.

The hope, though, was that Allen would pass through waivers unclaimed and then get placed on the practice squad.

Given that the Dolphins have a top waiver claim because of their record, it’s clear Allen didn’t make it very far down the waiver order.

Miami had no reason to hold back if they wanted him. This season for the Dolphins is about building for the future. Taking a chance on Allen is the perfect move to make to attempt to have a brighter outlook in years to come.