Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry Gets Unexpected Twist From Peyton Manning, Riley Green

The Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing for one of college football’s fiercest rivalries this weekend, but two familiar names have found a completely different way to add excitement to the Third Saturday in October. The Alabama versus Tennessee Volunteers contest just got so much cooler.

Country music star Riley Green and NFL legend Peyton Manning have teamed up for a new song titled “Alabama Vs Tennessee,” turning their opposing college football loyalties into an entertaining musical showdown.



The collaboration, released Monday, October 12, through Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, arrives just days before Alabama travels to Knoxville for its highly anticipated matchup against Tennessee.

Green, a passionate Alabama supporter and former Jacksonville State quarterback, represents the Crimson Tide side of the rivalry. Manning, one of Tennessee’s most recognizable football legends, naturally stands behind the Volunteers.

And rather than settling their differences on the football field, the two decided to take their rivalry into a honky-tonk. The accompanying music video features Green and Manning exchanging playful arguments about their respective programs, combining country music, football tradition and the kind of friendly trash talk that makes this matchup special.

Alabama-Tennessee Rivalry Gets Another Memorable Chapter

For Alabama fans, Green’s involvement brings another recognizable supporter into the spotlight ahead of Saturday’s game.

Manning’s connection to Tennessee hardly needs explaining. The former Volunteers quarterback remains one of the most beloved figures in program history, making him an ideal counterpart for Green. Their collaboration also arrives during an especially interesting week for both programs.

Alabama is looking to bounce back from its disappointing loss to Georgia, with head coach Kalen DeBoer emphasizing the importance of emotional maturity and refusing to let one defeat become two.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has an opportunity to capitalize on its home-field advantage and deliver another memorable moment for Volunteers supporters. Adding to the atmosphere, both programs will wear their traditional home jerseys Saturday, bringing back a crimson-versus-orange combination that hasn’t appeared in this rivalry since 1970.

That combination of history, music and football gives fans plenty to discuss before kickoff. Of course, Green and Manning aren’t going to settle anything with a song. The outcome will ultimately be decided by the players on the field.

Still, the collaboration highlights something special about college football that professional sports rarely replicate quite the same way. These rivalries extend beyond stadiums and scoreboards. They become part of families, communities, music and everyday conversations.

And with Green representing Alabama and Manning defending Tennessee, the Third Saturday in October has officially found its newest soundtrack. Now Crimson Tide fans will be hoping their team has the last laugh Saturday. Volunteer fans will also want to find something funny on Saturday and get a win of its own.