Tennessee Names Starting QB for Alabama Game in Growing Battle

For a second week in a row, the Tennessee Volunteers will start George MacIntyre at quarterback, per ESPN. This time, he’ll face a massive test, going up against an Alabama Crimson Tide team looking to bounce back in a major way.

This comes after an offseason where MacIntyre battled with Faizon Brandon for the starting job. It was initially won by Brandon, a true freshman, but he has struggled since SEC play began, getting banged up against Texas and benched against Auburn. He’s now officially listed as questionable to play Saturday with a shoulder issue.

MacIntyre, like Brandon, is an inexperienced quarterback. Only a sophomore, the win over Arkansas last week was his first career start. So, this will be a major test for him moving forward.

Tennessee enters the game against Alabama ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll. That’s with a 5-1 record, having only lost to Texas, and on the back of an elite defense. They’re getting a major test. At No. 6 in the country, Alabama is coming off a loss to Georgia, but that’s largely not being held against them. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST in Knoxville.

What to Know About Tennessee Volunteers QB George MacIntyre?

Coming out of Brentwood Academy in Nashville, George MacIntyre was a consensus four-star recruit. He was also one of the top-ranked recruits in the state of Tennessee, making him a major pickup for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers.

MacIntyre also comes from a coaching family. His grandfather coached at Vanderbilt, while his uncle coached at San Jose State, Colorado, FIU, Mississippi State, and Oregon State, along with an NFL stint.

As a freshman in 2025, MacIntyre played in two games. That was mop-up duty in blowouts, completing 7 of 9 passes for 69 yards.

Going into 2026, he battled with Faizon Brandon for the starting job. However, he’d lose the battle coming out of camp to Brandon, despite Brandon being in his first college season. Notably, Brandon was a five-star recruit.

MacIntyre was forced into action against Texas when Brandon got banged up. He also came into the Auburn game, once Brandon was benched. Now, he’s going to be getting his second consecutive start.

In that brief playing time this season, MacIntyre is completing 65.3% of his passes for 395 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also has 2 interceptions.

What Does This Mean for the Tennessee QB Battle?

For the time being, the Tennessee quarterback battle is clearly ongoing. Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre both have excellent recruiting pedigrees. They’re also both young and raw. Brandon may have more upside, but Josh Heupel needs to find a way to win now.

There is some debate about why Brandon isn’t playing. He is listed as injured, but when he wasn’t injured, he struggled against SEC competition. So, that could be a good way to give Heupel a chance to take a closer look at MacIntyre in game action.

It’s a difficult spot for Tennessee. There’s a lot of good and bad about both quarterbacks, which comes from youth. It’s also very rare that teams carry two quarterbacks of this quality for multiple seasons in the Transfer Portal era. There’s too much opportunity around the country.