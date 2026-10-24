ESPN Analyst Urges Arch Manning to Leave Texas, Names 5 Transfer Destinations

It’s a big weekend for quarterback Arch Manning and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns, who host the No.7 Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night in Austin.

Texas is trying to avoid a third straight loss, which would make its path to the College Football Playoff even more difficult.

Now, questions are emerging about Manning’s future with the Longhorns. According to ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, Manning should leave Texas at the end of the season.

Orlovsky Urges Manning to Leave Texas

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, Orlovsky said he believes Manning should leave Texas at the end of the season but should not enter the NFL Draft.

Instead, Orlovsky thinks Manning should consider transferring to a program that can prioritize his development as a quarterback, something he believes Texas has failed to do in recent seasons.

“First of all, I love Sark. Massive fan. You know what you got into bed with. You’re the head coach of Texas. You recruited Arch Manning. You’re surprised by the attention? Come on. What are we talking about? This is part of the territory,” Orlovsky said.

“That being said, strictly from a football perspective, I hate Texas’ offense. They don’t allow Arch too play quarterback. They ask him to player thrower. Throw ball here, throw ball there.

“It’s an offense that has absolutely regressed the player and I think whatever happens this weekend, cool. But I think this relationship is certainly done,” he added. “I do not believe Arch should go to the NFL. I believe Arch should leave Texas and go to a place that can adamantly can develop him as a quarterback.”

“I do not believe Arch should go to the NFL. I believe Arch should leave Texas.” —@danorlovsky7 on what Arch Manning should do after back-to-back losses for the Longhorns 👀 https://t.co/vTDpyuZqxU — First Take (@FirstTake) October 23, 2026

Orlovsky Names 5 Transfer Destinations for Manning

Following his comments on First Take, which went viral on social media, Orlovsky took to social media and named five schools that could be a good fit for Manning if he enters the transfer portal after the season.

The schools he mentioned were the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana Hoosiers.

LSU

Ohio State

Miami

Kentucky

IU — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 23, 2026

All five have offensive-minded coaches who have shown they can develop quarterbacks, whether they’re coming out of high school or transferring from another program.