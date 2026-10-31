Texas QB Arch Manning Gets Bench Warning From Nick Saban

The Texas Longhorns have received an assessment of quarterback Arch Manning’s job security from legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban suggested that the possibility of being benched could provide some much-needed motivation for Manning following an inconsistent stretch that has threatened Texas’ College Football Playoff aspirations.

Speaking on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, Oct. 30, the seven-time national championship-winning coach talked about the quarterback’s uncertain situation under Steve Sarkisian.

Saban believes the Longhorns could benefit from keeping the chance of a quarterback change on the table, particularly if Manning struggles to maintain consistency.

His remarks comes as No. 11 Texas prepares for Saturday’s matchup against Mississippi State, with the program carrying a 5-2 record into the final five games of its regular-season schedule.

Nick Saban Sends Blunt Message About Arch Manning’s Job Security

Saban didn’t shy away from the idea that Manning could benefit from knowing his starting position isn’t guaranteed.

“I always say the bench is a pretty good motivator, especially if the guy’s a great competitor, which I think Arch is,” Saban said, per ESPN.

The former Alabama coach went on to suggest that the threat of losing the starting job could push Manning to maintain his focus throughout the remainder of the season.

Saban also discussed Sarkisian’s willingness to consider a quarterback change, mentioning how difficult such a decision can become when a high-profile player has demonstrated a lot of potential.

He spotlighted Manning’s consistency will determine whether Sarkisian needs to seriously consider his alternatives.

The remarks follow Texas’ recent decision to give backup quarterback K.J. Lacey first-team practice repetitions.

Sarkisian previously indicated that every position would be evaluated following consecutive 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida, opening the door to questions about Manning’s status.

However, the Longhorns stuck with Manning during their Oct. 24 victory over Ole Miss, allowing the quarterback to help rescue an important result for the program.

Saban’s comments matter given his own experience making heavy quarterback decisions.

During Alabama’s national championship victory over Georgia following the 2017 season, Saban replaced Jalen Hurts with Tua Tagovailoa at halftime, a move that helped the Crimson Tide secure the title.

Arch Manning Faces Crucial Stretch After Texas’ Recent Struggles

Manning has endured an up-and-down 2026 campaign despite having big-time expectations.

The former five-star recruit helped Texas open the year with four consecutive victories before the Longhorns suffered back-to-back losses against Oklahoma and Florida.

Costly late-game turnovers contributed to both defeats, intensifying scrutiny about Manning’s decision-making and the overall direction of the offense.

Texas responded with a 34-27 victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 24, when Manning threw for 212 yards and one touchdown while adding two rushing scores.

Nevertheless, the quarterback also threw two interceptions, highlighting the inconsistency that has become a central talking point around his performance.

The victory improved Texas to 5-2 and provided a notable boost to the Longhorns’ postseason aspirations.

But the program has no room for more mistakes.

Subsequent to Saturday’s matchup against Mississippi State, Texas faces Missouri, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M to close the regular season.

The challenging schedule could place Manning under immense pressure to snag stable outcomes against SEC competition.

Meanwhile, Lacey’s increased involvement in practice is another storyline to monitor as Sarkisian evaluates his offensive options.

With Texas attempting to preserve its College Football Playoff hopes, Manning’s ability to respond to that strain could determine if Sarkisian has any reason to revisit the starting quarterback decision.