Texas Gets More Bad News on $1 Million RB Ahead of Missouri Game

The Texas Longhorns’ 31-3 win over Mississippi State came with a steep price, and the latest update on Hollywood Smothers suggests Steve Sarkisian could be without one of his most experienced running backs well beyond Saturday.

Smothers is out for Texas’ road game against Missouri, but the concern extends past one SEC matchup. The NC State transfer has battled injuries throughout his first season in Austin, and a new report offers no clear date for his return.

Texas Hollywood Smothers Injury Update Leaves No Return Timetable

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Wednesday that Smothers could be facing an extended absence.

“Sources tell @On3 that Texas RB Hollywood Smothers is out for the foreseeable future and there’s no timetable at this time,” Nakos reported.

The report followed the Longhorns’ first SEC availability update for Missouri. On3’s Nick Kosko reported that Smothers was ruled out for Saturday, while edge rusher Colin Simmons and receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo were listed as questionable.

Smothers’ latest setback came during the Oct. 31 victory over Mississippi State. He carried four times for minus-6 yards before leaving the game in the second half with assistance from Texas trainers. He did not return.

Afterward, Sarkisian listed Smothers among five Longhorns who couldn’t finish the game, joining Coleman, Wingo and defensive backs Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton.

“The severity of all those guys is unknown at the moment,” Sarkisian said, according to Yahoo Sports’ Antonio G. Losada.

It has been a stop-and-start season for Smothers. He missed the September trip to Tennessee while dealing with an ankle issue, then sat out the Oct. 24 matchup against Ole Miss before returning against Mississippi State.

Through six appearances, Smothers has 69 carries for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 79 receiving yards and another score. Only Raleek Brown, with 452 yards, has rushed for more yards for Texas this season.

Smothers arrived from NC State after rushing for 939 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, earning first-team All-ACC recognition. He gave Texas an early glimpse of that production in September, scoring twice in the fourth quarter of its 24-23 comeback victory over Ohio State.

Steve Sarkisian Faces Texas Running Back Depth Test Against Missouri

Smothers’ extended absence puts more responsibility on Brown, who leads the Longhorns with 92 carries, 452 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Michael Terry III has contributed 104 rushing yards, and freshman Derrek Cooper has added 103.

The running game was already under scrutiny before Smothers’ latest injury. Texas managed just 60 rushing yards against Mississippi State and has averaged 134.6 per game through eight contests.

Sarkisian made it clear Monday that Texas cannot leave its ground attack behind when it travels to Columbia.

“We’ve got to pack our run game. It’s got to come with us this week when we go on the road,” Sarkisian said, according to On3’s Tyler Horka.

Texas and Missouri are both 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play entering Saturday’s meeting. After that, the Longhorns still have conference games against LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

With the backfield already dealing with injuries, the question is no longer simply who carries the ball against Missouri. It’s whether Smothers will be available for any part of that closing stretch.